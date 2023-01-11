Touchdown

Malachi Hawkins will not be denied as he propels himself into the end zone for a touchdown during a game this past season.

 File photo

MARATHON — Upon being given the chance to run the ball during his junior campaign for the Marathon High School football team, Malachi Hawkins rushed for more than 100 yards in three of the final four contests of the season, at which point Dolphins head coach Mac Childress figured there was going to be a lot of potential the following year.

“You could really see it coming, and then he put all the work in from his junior to senior year and really learned how to read blocks better,” Childress said.

