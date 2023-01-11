MARATHON — Upon being given the chance to run the ball during his junior campaign for the Marathon High School football team, Malachi Hawkins rushed for more than 100 yards in three of the final four contests of the season, at which point Dolphins head coach Mac Childress figured there was going to be a lot of potential the following year.
“You could really see it coming, and then he put all the work in from his junior to senior year and really learned how to read blocks better,” Childress said.
Just how much Hawkins would improve could not have been predicted.
That’s because during his senior season, Hawkins rushed for at least 100 yards in eight of nine games this season, four times going for more than 200 yards, for a total of 1,838 yards on 186 carries, or a 9.9 yard per rush average, while scoring 20 touchdowns. He also completed the three passes out of the Dolphins’ wing-T offense, one going for a touchdown. Consequently, Hawkins has been named the Keys’ Auto Center All-Monroe County Offensive Player of the Year.
“I knew he got so much better from his eighth-grade year,” said Childress, pointing out Hawkins has only been playing football for five seasons. “He worked hard and put in the effort in the weight room and on the field, and you could really see him getting better. Our whole program is really proud of how Malachi really developed from his eight grade year.”
It was not just on the offensive side of the ball where Hawkins thrived, as he also led the team with five sacks and 15 tackles, five for a loss, from the defensive end position, which was his primary position for his first three seasons. It was also during the first three seasons, especially in his freshman campaign when the Dolphins where winless, that it could have made sense for Hawkins to walk away from the sport, but instead he continued to strive.
“For him to stick it out shows a lot about his character, for sure,” Childress said. “He never wavered and always wanted to get better.”
That all allowed him to not only play both sides of the ball this season, but also star on both sides.
“He did a great job being in great shape. He took a lot of pride in it because he wanted to play the whole game. But there were times when we knew we were going to need him on offense so we’d spell him on defense,” Childress said.
Through all of Hawkins’ successes, the Dolphins coach was impressed how Hawkins remained humble.
“It really shows how great of a kid he is,” Childress said.
That started with the first contest of the season, during which Hawkins went for 225 yards in a loss. At that point, Childress said he knew it was going to be a special year.
“We knew he was going to be a workhorse for us this year, and as the season went on, we relied on him because we knew what he could do. But after that first game we realized just how much he could handle,” Childress said.
Despite thinking they saw Hawkins’ best performance in that opener, the senior continued to prove he had more to give, finding ways to surprise Childress through the final contest of the year.
“I think he made some of his best runs in the last game of the year,” Childress said. “He always had the ability to be a power back, but he developed his vision and made some real nice cuts, too, and that’s what impressed us the most.
“Being a running back is more than scoring touchdowns. He needed to learn to read blocks and protections, so, as all that came into fruition, he just did a tremendous job,” Childress said, also noting the work put in by coach Andra Garvey to train Hawkins. “He’s a fast kid, too. He runs a 4.65, so he just needed to continue to work on his body and his reads, because he had the skills sets. But in the end, he earned all that. It was Malachi putting in the work, but no one could predict almost 1,900 yards and 20 touchdowns.”
The coach also described Hawkins as a quiet, hard-working leader, which was “great for the younger guys to see.”
“These younger kids want to become that now, so it’s great for our program overall,” Childress said. “He and all the seniors did a great job of showing these kids how to win, because they had been through the wrong side of a 40-0 game at halftime. I think they were just tired of losing and all the credit goes to them and the work they put in.”
The work ethic of Hawkins has also drawn the interest of several colleges, but Childress explained some of the programs are looking for him to transition positions to potentially a 3-4 outside linebacker.
“In college they are going to put you where they need you, but I think the future is definitely bright for him,” Childress said.
No matter the position Hawkins plays in college, what he did as at running back for the Dolphins will not be forgotten any time soon, as he firmly established himself in the Marathon program’s history with one of the greatest individual campaigns of all time.
“I don’t know the exact stats, be he has to be up there,” Childress said. “Any time you run for 200 yards in a game, that’s just amazing. So he’s going to go down as one of the greatest running backs Marathon has ever had.”