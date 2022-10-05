MARATHON — Despite Malachi Hawkins racking up 184 rushing yards and, as a team, the Marathon High School football squad going well above the 200-yard rushing mark for the fourth consecutive game to open the season, for the first time this season the Dolphins were not leading in the fourth quarter of a game as visiting Ransom Everglades was simply too much to handle in a 48-8 home loss on Friday, Sept. 27.

In fact, it was the first time all season that the Dolphins were facing a running clock — a common occurrence the previous two seasons — as the Raiders scored the first 21 points on the game unanswered.