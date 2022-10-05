MARATHON — Despite Malachi Hawkins racking up 184 rushing yards and, as a team, the Marathon High School football squad going well above the 200-yard rushing mark for the fourth consecutive game to open the season, for the first time this season the Dolphins were not leading in the fourth quarter of a game as visiting Ransom Everglades was simply too much to handle in a 48-8 home loss on Friday, Sept. 27.
In fact, it was the first time all season that the Dolphins were facing a running clock — a common occurrence the previous two seasons — as the Raiders scored the first 21 points on the game unanswered.
Still, the Dolphins continued to pound away in the single-wing attack, picking up major yardage late in the second quarter and setting up a touchdown plunge for Hawkins that was followed by a converted 2-point conversion by Shamar Wright to make it a 21-8 difference with time winding down in the first half.
But there was enough on the clock for Ransom to score one final time before the break to grab a 28-8 advantage at the intermission. The Raiders then found pay dirt three more times in the second half for the victory.
The Dolphins’ lone previous loss was in the opening week of the season, by just two points, while the past two weeks they had claimed victories by a combined 14 points. The defeat was the first time Marathon was not in contention late in a contest, despite the rushing game of Hawkins, who now has 760 total rushing yards during his senior campaign.
Hawkins looked to add to that total on Friday, Sept. 30, when Marathon was to take to the road to play winless BridgePrep Village Green.