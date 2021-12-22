MONROE COUNTY — Eclipsing 1,000 rushing yards for the second time in a career and producing more than 20 touchdowns as the centerpiece of the offense should go good enough to earn a prep football player All-County Player of the Year status. Actually, two players surpassed those figures.
“He checks all the boxes,” Key West High football coach Johnny Hughes said about Key West High School senior Preston Herce, who became the first quarterback in school history to achieve those single-season marks.
Coral Shores senior running back Chris Cooper, who carried the Hurricanes this season to become one of the Top 5 rushers in school history, also put up gaudy numbers.
“Everything ran through Chris, and I thought he did a fantastic job of dealing with everything he was handed,” Coral Shores coach Alphonso Bryant said. “We ran as he ran. It all came through him, and he made great decisions, on and off the season.”
By season’s end, Herce had 1,152 rushing yards on 112 carries and Cooper was at 1,144 yards on 122 rushes, with Cooper finding the end zone 18 times via the ground attack, compared to Herce’s 13.
The Conchs’ signal-caller also tossed for 421 yards, completing 20 of 62 passes, for nine touchdowns. Cooper also had 99 yards via the passing game, hauling in eight receptions, two going for scores, as well as two kicks returned to pay dirt.
“He’s just one of those guys that does so many things so well,” Hughes said about Herce. “It was a joy to watch him develop and is one of those guys that makes your job easy as a coach because he does everything you ask.”
The Hurricanes coach has comparable sentiments about Cooper.
“I thought Chris really matured, in terms of leadership, these last two years, leading the team in every game,” Bryant said. “He made the most of his high school career. He knew what he had to do and I think he did it. He committed himself to be the best he could be, and we are definitely proud of him.”
Herce had the Conchs’ offense on such a roll by the season’s end that Key West was the No. 1 ranked rushing team in Class 5A in the state, No. 4 in scoring and in the Top 15 in total yards. Meanwhile, Herce became the first quarterback in Key West High history to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a single season.
“That’s all a tribute to him as the field general back there, because a lot of it depends on him and his reads,” Hughes said.
Herce and Cooper also battled through injuries this year, including in the season finale when they were both carted off the field, only to force their way back on the gridiron to finish the game in a losing effort.
“He could battle through injuries and pain, and would give me looks if we were up big and we wanted to rest him for next game,” Hughes said of Herce. “He loves the game so much. He wanted to take advantage of every opportunity he got.”
Herce’s next opportunity may not come on the football field, as he is signed on to play baseball with Pensacola College, but Hughes noted the Naval Academy and most of the Ivy League schools have an interest in the Conchs senior, as well as Florida State University with a potential late scholarship opportunity.
Cooper remains undeclared as Bryant explained that the “only thing he has to do now is continue to excel in the classroom and I’m sure things will open up for him.”
“I’m sure it will happen for him, because he’s a good kid,” Bryant said of Cooper.
“I would like to say we can replace him but that’s going to be very hard to do,” Bryant added. “I think he left his mark, to where some of the younger guys are going to want to be him. But he also took the time out with the younger guys, explaining to them what we do and why we do it, to where I hope soon we can have another like him, but that’s going to be tough to do.”