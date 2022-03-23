PLANTATION KEY — Often in high school basketball, the team-leading scorer is the player who runs point from the guard position or plays the post and makes the most of second-chance opportunities.
While Issac Holmes could, and at times, did fill both roles for the Coral Shores High School boys basketball team this season, he was was able to average a double-double with 17.1 points and 10.3 rebounds per game for the Hurricanes, while logging a 51.9 shooting percentage. That is why he is The Key West Citizen’s All-Monroe County Player of the Year.
“Isaac was a force for us this season. He did it in so many different ways and did it really efficiently,” Coral Shores coach Jarrod Mandozzi said. “Some guys will put up big point totals, and then you look at the number of shots that they take and it’s a huge number, or there would be a few games they were held more in check and stats got inflated against lesser opponents. That wasn’t the case with Isaac. He only averaged a little over 13 shots a game and always did it consistently. His shooting percentage was close to or better than 50% every game and he was typically right around his average for points.”
If anything, Holmes lost some opportunities in games when Coral Shores had significant leads and would go to the bench, but Mandozzi pointed out that Holmes would still manage to have 15 or 20 points.
“I can think of a few games, like the final Marathon game, where he was 9-of-11 shooting for 21 points with 10 rebounds in something crazy like 14 minutes,” Mandozzi said. “There were a lot of games this year like that for him.”
A major reason for Holmes’ success, according to the coach, is because the Hurricanes emphasized good-shot selection and ball movement, and the sophomore stuck with the game plan.
“While he’s obviously a handful for teams to stop in the paint, his offense legitimately came from all three levels, and he’s a very good passer, which made it that much tougher for teams to stop him,” Mandozzi said. “He shot 52% on the season on 2-point shots, and while he didn’t take a ton of 3-pointers, he is our only player other than Allen (Perez) who shot better than 35% from behind the arc, and I always say the numbers don’t lie.”
As impressive as his offense and rebounding was this season, Mandozzi said Holmes’ improvement on defense was a huge part of the Hurricanes’ improvement during the second half of the season — pointing out the Hurricanes held nine of their final 10 opponents to a 33% shooting or less.
“We like to switch a lot when we are able to go on defense with our guards having some size and versatility this year, but our ability to do that really came down to Isaac’s ability to be so effective when he got switched onto smaller guards without getting into foul trouble,” Mandozzi said. “Isaac played all over the court for us and is literally able to play all five positions for us, which proved to be so big for us.”
Recalling “one of our toughest stretches of the season,” Mandozzi was able to start Holmes at guard, despite having limited practice time at the position. In games when Coral Shores needed extra size inside, the sophomore was also able to line up at wing, with his typical starting position at forward.
The coach said Holmes is “a very coachable young man” who always worked hard to stick with the game plan.
Mandozzi only had to emphasize better shot selection a few times with Holmes, including a pair of contests where the sophomore shot less than 40% from the field, which followed a stretch of six games of shooting better than 60%.
“He said, ‘I know. I’ve got you coach,’ which he often says, and then he came out in the games immediately after and went 8-for-8 in one of them and 9-for-11 in another one, but it was not just by happenstance, he was making sure he got back to the game plan,” Mandozzi said.
Proving his ability to play any position at the varsity level in his first full campaign, Holmes’ next step to becoming an even better player will be to take a step forward in a leadership role, his coach said.
“He can really be a selfless player, with his willingness to do what we need him to do and he also showed some real leadership flashes this year,” Mandozzi said. “It was an amazing season for a sophomore. He is a good passer now, and as he develops that more and continues to expand his game, it is going to be exciting to see what he does over the next two seasons.”