St. Aubin shoots

Mathew St. Aubin shoots a 3-pointer against Somerset South Homestead as Isaac Holmes, far right, tracks the ball for a rebound.

 Contributed

PLANTATION KEY — In many ways, Coral Shores High School’s Matthew St. Aubin and Isaac Holmes fed off of each other so well on the hardwood this season that Hurricanes boys basketball coach Jarrod Mandozzi compared them to the opposite but complementary forces of “yin and yang.”

St. Aubin anchored the defense and did most of his offensive damage in the half-court attack, while Holmes became a focal point of opposing defenses and was more of an open-court threat for the Hurricanes. They have been named the Keys Auto Center/Keys Citizen All-Monre County Co-Players of the Year.

jwcooke@keysnews.com

Tags

Recommended for you