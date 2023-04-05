PLANTATION KEY — In many ways, Coral Shores High School’s Matthew St. Aubin and Isaac Holmes fed off of each other so well on the hardwood this season that Hurricanes boys basketball coach Jarrod Mandozzi compared them to the opposite but complementary forces of “yin and yang.”
St. Aubin anchored the defense and did most of his offensive damage in the half-court attack, while Holmes became a focal point of opposing defenses and was more of an open-court threat for the Hurricanes. They have been named the Keys Auto Center/Keys Citizen All-Monre County Co-Players of the Year.
“Matt was more consistent, led us in rebounding, was right behind Holmes in scoring and was a double-double machine,” Mandozzi said. “Holmes, on the other hand, drew a lot of attention from opposing defenses and was really menacing on the defensive end with us moving him to the perimeter.”
St. Aubin was first on the team with seven rebounds per game, shot 43.8% on 3-pointers and averaged 12.3 points per game. Holmes was first in scoring with 13.2 PPG and averaged 2.6 deflections, 6.2 rebounds and three assists per game. He was 52% from the field, which was second best to St. Aubin.
Mandozzi said what was most impressive about Holmes this season was the way he learned to deal with constant attention from other teams’ top defenders.
“That is extremely hard and not something that a lot of people understand, just how draining it is when the other team’s main focus is to try to take you out of the game,” Mandozzi said. “He constantly sees double coverage and the other teams’ maximum attention, with them trying to make him work for everything on every play. Regardless, he’s so explosive that you knew it was only a matter of time before he rattled off six or eight quick points for us.”
Holmes also improved his passing and assist average, which was a focal area during the offseason, Mandozzi added.
“Isaac had a great year for us and really showed a lot of development as a player,” Mandozzi said. “He has good court vision and sense, and he’s a great teammate so that part fits his game well. Of course, we had a lot of guys step up and knock shots down, but he really did a good job of finding guys in the right spots, which I think took his offensive game to a new level.”
This season, Holmes, a junior, played more on the perimeter than his first two campaigns with the team, which helped lead to numerous fast breaks for Coral Shores.
“He can be so disruptive at the front of our defense and he runs the court extremely well and with him running the court from that area it makes it more difficult for teams to set up and focus multiple guys on stopping him,” said Mandozzi, adding Holmes also had nine games this season when he shot better than 60% from the field. “It definitely hurt his individual rebounding numbers some, as he wasn’t as close to the basket as much as normal, but he still had five double-doubles and it was a great trade off, and he’s a team guy and does whatever we need him to.”
The reason Mandozzi was able to spread Holmes to more of a guard position this season was the fact St. Aubin claimed the post during the offseason and continued to grow throughout his senior campaign.
“Matt was outstanding this year and so consistent on and off the court,” Mandozzi said. “He worked so hard in the offseason that I was pretty confident he was going to have a great year, but with as high as my expectations were, he still managed to surprise me a time or two.”
That began with the first game of the season, against an Immaculata-LaSalle squad that boasted a 6-foot-9 Estonian National team player, during which the coach bragged that St. Aubin “put on a show in that game and really made a statement,” by scoring 19 points, shooting 6-for-10 from the field and showing no fear attacking the size of the Royal Lions.
“From that point on it was pretty clear that it wasn’t just a couple of good games but that he had made the leap for sure,” Mandozzi said. “He was a double-double machine and really so consistent all season.”
The senior forward ended up scoring in double figures in 17 of the team’s 24 games, dropping in 15 points or more 10 times, which is also as many double-doubles as he finished with in his final season in the green and gold.
“He was really tough for defenses to deal with around the basket, but then he led us in 3-point field goal percentage, shooting 43.8%,” Mandozzi said. “Whenever teams would back off of him and dare him to shoot he really made them pay and his shot selection was excellent.”
As good as St. Aubin was on the offensive end and on the boards, Mandozzi reiterated that his defense, as well as leadership, were also important for Coral Shores.
“He really grew into a leadership role and got more comfortable with it as the season went on,” Mandozzi said. “All of our guys love Matt and genuinely listened to him. Whether it was during timeouts, in-game, pregame or at practice, his leadership was big for us and he really anchored the back line of our defense.”
The yin and yang of the Hurricanes powered the team to a 12-game win streak to close out the regular season as well into the first round of the postseason before being eliminated in the semifinals of the District 16-3A tournament by eventual state champion Riviera Prep, which brought the season to a close.
Now the duo will be separated as St. Aubin is working on finding a college program to play for next season while Holmes still has one more campaign to play with the Hurricanes. But their success this season truly brought the team together as one.
“We had so many great things happen this season where it just really came together for us as a team, and Isaac and Matt were always playing such key roles for us,” Mandozzi said. “It’s really fitting that now that it’s all said and done that they end up as the co-players of the year.”