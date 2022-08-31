PLANTATION KEY — In some ways, it feels like head coach Ed Holly never left the Coral Shores High School sidelines. But after a six-year hiatus, the Hurricanes have their leader back. Now the reality is Holly has less than a month to reestablish himself with a program he once resurrected from winless to annual conference championship contender.

“I’ve personally had a great time getting to know the guys and see where they best fit on the field,” Holly said. “In the preseason, to be honest, we had a lot of guys out of position, so now we just need to settle in and get it all figured out. As long as we do that, we are going to have a great year.”