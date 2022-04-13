MIAMI — The competition may have been slim, but those who attended the District 16-1A Finals earlier this month were dominated by the boys from Monroe County as the Coral Shores High School weightlifting team racked up 49 points to claim the team championship and Marathon finished as runner-up with 37 points.
The two Florida Keys teams bested Gulliver Prep, which scored 26 points, and meet host Pinecrest Prep, which had 16 points.
Half of the individual district championships were garnered by Coral Shores’ Cody Roberts in 129-pound weight class, Orlando Pera (154 pounds), Chris Cooper (183 pounds), Joey Caputo (238 pounds) and Xayver Arrington (unlimited). The Hurricanes also had three district runners-up: Daniel Warrington (119 pounds), Sebastian Mollineda (139 pounds) and Zander Wolfgramm (154 pounds). Thirteen of the Coral Shores lifters finished in the Top 6 of their respective weight classes — Keegan Wittke and Tristian Court (169 pounds), Sebastian Diaz (184 pounds), and Dantay Diorio and AJ Johnson (199 pounds). All qualified for the Region 4-1A tournament.
Also with 13 qualifiers was Marathon, led by 139-pounder Alex Perdomo and 199-pounder Malachai Hawkins, both whom were named district champions. The others include Thomas Eubanks and Aaron Dalton at 183 pounds, Yuni Diaz at 99 pounds, Brody Vadervoot and Tanner Ross at 219 pounds, Alexandre Cruz at 238 pounds, Damien Stasiewicz at 138 pounds, Victor Segura and Henry Herrra at 154 pounds, and Sean Hale and Evan Quintana at 169 pounds.
Only the region champions from each weight class are guaranteed a berth in the 1A FHSAA State Finals, while the next 16 top lifters from each weight class in the four regions will also advance to states, which will be held April 21-23 at Port St. Joe High.