JACKSONVILLE — The best of the best Special Olympics Unified Flag Football teams in Florida congregated in Jacksonville on May 7-8 for the FHSAA State Final Four. Among those was the Coral Shores High School program, which would end up claiming the first gold medal in Monroe County history at the high school level.
Unified Sports joins people of similar age with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team.
Led by head coach Pedro Reinoso, assistant coach Jose Zepeda and unified coordinator Jordan Lombard, the Hurricanes won their first game, 44-13, with touchdowns by Zergio Ornelas, Pedro Perez, Peter Reinoso and Javier Diaz, guided by quarterback Mike Stevens. Zander Wolfgram powered the defense with his speed and teamwork by partners Jenna Castillo and Kailee Reinoso.
That moved the squad from Coral Shores to the championship game, where they claimed a 33-20 victory for the title in what the coaching staff called a “nail-biting match.”
The College of the Florida Keys first started a Unified Flag Football program in the Monroe County, winning three straight titles at the college level, before taking off the last two seasons, while this was the first title for the Hurricanes, who began playing four seasons ago.