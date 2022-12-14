MIAMI — Since the first three victories of the season for the Coral Shores High School boys basketball team came via a forfeit and the defeat of two over-matched opponents, there was a bit of excitement about facing Immaculata-LaSalle on Thursday, Dec. 1, according to coach Jarrod Mandozzi, as the Hurricanes were to have their first big challenge against a loaded Royal Lions unit, which includes 6-foot-9 Eke Ruutel, who is a member of the Estonian National Team.

But the Hurricanes found themselves short-handed as they were without starting point guard Isaac Rivera and backup center Johnny Holly. Additionally, Coral Shores was dealt another blow by a freak injury during a non-contact practice to sophomore Ayden Lane, who has played crucial minutes through the first two on-court wins.

