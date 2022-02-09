PLANTATION KEY — Long-time Coral Shores High School athletic director, coach and alum Rich Russell cannot recall a time when the Hurricanes boys basketball team completed the season sweep against Monroe County rival Key West High, much less was crowned the best in the Keys. After all, it had been seven years since the last time the Hurricanes had even defeated the Conchs in a game before the 2021-22 campaign.
So, with both those feats a possibility at home on Wednesday, Feb. 2, the Coral Shores student body packed the house in a sea of green and gold on Senior Night, and the Hurricanes did not disappoint as they held off a late surge by the Conchs for a 58-52 victory to move to 3-0 on the season against their county foes.
“Our crowd was unbelievable tonight. The gym was packed and as loud as I have ever heard it. I was thrilled to have our fans and student body show up like that. They were a definite sixth man tonight,” Coral Shores coach Jarrod Mandozzi said after the win. “I thought that we really could not have asked for a better scenario with how things played out in this game. All five of our seniors contributed to the game, and all five actually each knocked down at least one 3-pointer. Add to that the fact that we played at an extremely high level in the first half, and I think it was good for us that they chipped away at our lead and fought back into the game to remind us that we have to play for at least 32 minutes.”
Despite opening a 10-point lead by the end of the first, it took Coral Shores two minutes to score its first basket, but once they did, the Hurricanes went on a 12-2 run the rest of the quarter, with three of the five seniors contributing: Rualt Maska and Gabe Delgado hitting back-to-back 3-pointers and George Alvarez driving the lane for two.
Shooting 57% in the second half, while going 4-for-7 on 3-pointers in the second, Coral Shores opened a 37-13 lead with George Alvarez, Allen Perez and Isaac Holmes each contributing five points.
“We really went to work offensively in the second quarter,” Mandozzi said. “We were executing pretty well against their man-to-man defense. They are a good defensive team, and they made us go to our third and fourth options a fair amount. So it was great to see our guys have the patience and work through our progressions the way they did. It was fun to watch our guys execute like that.”
Not wanting to be the first Key West team to be swept by Coral Shores, the Conchs went to work in the second half, taking advantage of their size over the Hurricanes by attacking the paint and the offensive glass. Key West also connected on a trio of 3-pointers in the third quarter to cut the lead to 46-32 entering the fourth. Key West was led in scoring by Jonibek Muhsinov with 19 points, as he had in the win against Marathon.
The Hurricanes’ back-court duo of Alvarez and Isaac Rivera led their squad down the stretch, connecting on all of the Hurricanes’ field goals in the final eight minutes — with Rivera attacking the basket for four points and Alvarez knocking down two key 3-pointers — forcing the Conchs to foul to slow down the clock. Coral Shores was able to make enough free throws to hold onto the six-point advantage and complete the sweep.
“What an unbelievable feeling it was to sweep the season against these guys on our Senior Night,” said Alvarez, who finished with 13 points, four assists and two steals. “Our crowd was as loud as I have ever heard them in my four years here.”
All the seniors had a part in the win, as each had at least one 3-pointer: Alvarez with three, Delgado with two, and Yadi Rosales, Willie Godtel and Rualt Maska each with one. Holmes had racked up a double-double with a team-high 16 points to go along with 12 rebounds, three assists and three steals.
The victory put the Hurricanes’s record at 12-10 overall and 3-0 against county rivals, with district play set for this week.