PLANTATION KEY — For the second consecutive season, the Coral Shores High School boys basketball team is the undisputed Monroe County champion, finishing the sweep of its Keys rivals on Friday, Feb. 3, with a 60-28 victory over Marathon on the Hurricanes’ campus.

“What a great way to close out the regular season with our 11th straight win and back-to-back years with county sweeps,” Coral Shores coach Jarrod Mandozzi said. “It definitely added to an already special Senior Night where we honored six great seniors prior to the game. I’m so proud of all of our guys. They’ve worked so hard and are playing really good basketball as a result. We placed a big emphasis on making sure we didn’t look past Marathon tonight. They’re a good team and Kevin Freeman does such a good job preparing them. We knew they would come in prepared and we knew that it would make their season if they could pull off a win over us.”

