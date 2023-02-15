PLANTATION KEY — For the second consecutive season, the Coral Shores High School boys basketball team is the undisputed Monroe County champion, finishing the sweep of its Keys rivals on Friday, Feb. 3, with a 60-28 victory over Marathon on the Hurricanes’ campus.
“What a great way to close out the regular season with our 11th straight win and back-to-back years with county sweeps,” Coral Shores coach Jarrod Mandozzi said. “It definitely added to an already special Senior Night where we honored six great seniors prior to the game. I’m so proud of all of our guys. They’ve worked so hard and are playing really good basketball as a result. We placed a big emphasis on making sure we didn’t look past Marathon tonight. They’re a good team and Kevin Freeman does such a good job preparing them. We knew they would come in prepared and we knew that it would make their season if they could pull off a win over us.”
The Hurricanes wasted no time solidifying their bid to sweep the county series by jumping out to an 18-8 first quarter lead behind five steals and seven baskets from the 2-point range. Marathon held the Hurricanes to just eight points in the second quarter to keep the lead in single-digits, 26-13, at halftime.
Coral Shores jumped right on the Dolphins to start the second half, forcing 11 turnovers and shooting a perfect 5-for-5 from beyond the arc to outscore Marathon 23-7 in the third quarter and induced the running clock in the fourth.
“We really emphasized a few key things at halftime because we know Marathon can be dangerous and we didn’t want to have them hanging around feeling like they had a shot,” Mandozzi said.
“We emphasized that we wanted to keep shooting but make sure they were good shots. We believe in our guys and know those will fall if we keep shooting. We also wanted to create a lot of ball pressure to try to get some transition points. I thought the guys really did both things well.”
Eddy Espinosa finished with 17 points, shooting 3-for-4 from 3-point range, and four steals to lead Coral Shores. Johnny Holly contributed 10 points, going 5-of-6 from the field, with five rebounds and a block. Isaac Holmes tallied nine points and three steals.
“Eddy played another great game for us. He’s been playing fantastic all season but especially this second half,” Mandozzi said.
“Johnny Holly was huge for us, literally and figuratively. He can make such a difference for us with his size. He’s worked hard on his defense to stay on the court more, but he was an absolute force. Isaac Holmes didn’t score huge numbers like he does some games, but he had all nine of his points in the first quarter. He’s so explosive and runs the court so well for us.”