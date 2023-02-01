PLANTATION KEY — In the anticipated rematch of Monroe County rivals, this time around it was the Coral Shores High School boys basketball team who jumped out to a hot start, connecting on five-of-nine field goals and four-of-seven from beyond the arc, for an explosive first quarter, before Key West responded in the second to make it a tied ball game at halftime.
Despite the Conchs opening the second half knocking down several 3-pointers, strong defensive pressure by the Hurricanes allowed the home team to retake control of the game midway through the third and continue to extend their lead for a 75-58 victory, which brought Coral Shores’ current win streak to eight straight and four in a row against Key West.
“We felt like we left a lot of points on the board in our first match up with just not executing our offense well enough,” Hurricanes coach Jarrod Mandozzi said. “We came out flat in the first quarter in Key West because we just weren’t in the right spots, so we really emphasized cleaning that up and getting off to a better start.”
Three-pointers in the first quarter by Matt St. Aubin and AJ Putetti and two from Allen Perez opened a 22-15 advantage at the end of the first period. In the second quarter, it was the Conchs who were hot from the 3-point land as they connected on four-of-six from outside, including one at the buzzer to tie the game at 34 heading into the half.
“We definitely didn’t expect them to shoot almost 50% from 3-point land,” Mandozzi said. “When we played down there, they were 4-of-28 behind the arc, so we wanted to make them knock some of those down, and they certainly did connecting on 10 out of 21 for an insane 48% shooting.”
The 3-ball continued to aid the Conchs, who kept the score close until midway through the quarter when the Hurricanes’ pressure helped them pull away as they outscored Key West 21-11 in the quarter with 12 points coming off turnovers.
“We got up eight or 10 points in the second quarter and then they climbed back into it when I thought we had a chance to put it away earlier,” Mandozzi said. “We just got a little sloppy on offense in the second quarter and they started knocking down 3s. In hindsight I should have taken a timeout. I just wanted to let us play through it and straighten it out on the court ourselves, and I really felt like we could wear them down a little bit over the course of the game as we’ve done with a lot of teams this season.
“I felt like we were able to do that a bit when we played down there a few weeks ago and didn’t want to give them the timeouts at that point.”
With Coral Shores making just five of 19 free throw attempts, Key West was able to hang around into the fourth but couldn’t close the gap.
The Conchs’ James Osborne tallied a team-high 15 points to go along with four rebound and five assists, Kevon Mills has 12 points, four rebounds and five assists, Kam Roberts contributed 11 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals, Eric Moore had eight points and five rebounds, Zane Jackson scored six points, and Watson Cherry had four points, 10 rebounds and two steals.
For Coral Shores, Eddy Espinosa dropped in 21 points, making eight of his 12 shots in the game, including four-of-six from 3-point range. He also had four rebounds, three assists and four steals.
Isaac Holmes finished with 16 points, four rebounds, six assists and four steals, St. Aubin had 13 points and four rebounds, Perez contributed 11 points and Putetti had 10 points, three rebounds, seven assists and six steals.
“We had a lot of guys step up big like they have all season,” Mandozzi said. “Eddy Espinosa was lights out, easily having his best game of the season. We had five guys score double figures and three guys shot over 60%, which shows we were moving the ball and we’re really tough to beat when we have that kind of production.
AJ Putetti had another great game doing everything to help us win with a well rounded stat line. Allen Perez had three 3s. And of course, Holmes and St. Aubin, who’ve been so good for us all year, were great again, but Eddy’s night was special though. I’ve been expecting him to have one of these games.”
With the victory Coral Shores secured its second straight Monroe County crown but will still look to compete the season sweep of its Keys rivals on Friday, Feb. 3, against Marathon.
“Obviously beating Key West is extra special,” Mandozzi said. “We got the monkey off our backs last year sweeping them for the first time, but we wanted to show that we were still the top team in the county and that it wasn’t any sort of aberration. We’ve worked hard and we take a lot of pride in being the best basketball team in the county.”