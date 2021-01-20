PLANTATION KEY — The Coral Shores High School boys basketball team jumped out to an early lead and never looked back as they slam-dunked Archimedean, 61-24.
“We were able to jump out to a good lead early, outscoring them 17-2 in the first quarter,” coach Jarrod Mandozzi said.
The coach said his team, which continues to fine-tune its game, did a great job moving the ball and finding the open man as six different players on the Hurricanes scored in the opening quarter.
However, the tide changed slightly in the second quarter as the team got a little sloppy, according to Mandozzi, who was not happy when his players got into early foul trouble.
“We knew the officials were calling things and we didn’t adjust our game to play to that. I was disappointed in that quarter. We gave them a chance to stay in the game, putting them on the free throw line on some fouls that just weren’t smart or that came out of laziness,” Mandozzi said.
Aside from those miscues, Mandozzi said he was pleased overall with the Hurricanes’ performance against the Owls.
“We were able to go to our bench a bit more again, which I love when we can do that for a few reasons. It’s great to keep everyone involved and ready to go, and it gives some of our key guys a break. It also gives some of our younger guys valuable experience and to see how they perform outside of the practice environment. In the second half, we actually played with lineups that were exclusively underclassmen who will be back with the team next year,” Mandozzi said.
The coach added the defense was outstanding all night, which he said has been a consistent theme this season. The team was aggressive and pressured the ball, creating 30 turnovers, which he said was a key to the game.
Several players also made key contributions, led by Jonathan Bradman. He only played 20 minutes but finished with 19 points, four steals and a 71% field goal percentage, hitting five of seven shots.
“He always shoots a high percentage as [Bradman] is at 56% on the season,” Mandozzi said.
Eddy Espinosa finished with 14 points, shooting four for six from the field and two for three from 3-point range. He additionally had seven rebounds and a couple of steals.
“[Espinosa] typically swings between our JV and varsity team because of the depth that we have on the wing, and he had an outstanding game for us,” Mandozzi said. “He really just needed to work on his shot selection a bit, which he clearly did a great job doing tonight. We know he’s one of those guys right there in the mix who can play.”
Mandozzi also took this prime opportunity to remind his bench of a stark reality: He said that some of the guys who have been missing practices should really take a note of this because he tells the guys all the time, “If you give someone else a shot at your minutes, they might seize the moment and not give them back to you.”
The coach added, “Gabe Delgado is an example of that. He was worried at the start of practices this year because he was buried behind some guys. I told him to control the things he could control; it’s a long season and things often work out or change. Sure enough, between injuries or different things, he got in their early and he hasn’t looked back. I think he worked his way into starting almost right out of the gate, if not the first game. He only had six points, but points never tell the full story with Delgado. He led us with nine rebounds on the night and added a couple of steals. He’s also evolved into our highest percentage 3-point shooter this season at 42.3%. He doesn’t shoot the same volume as Bradman, but he’s becoming an outstanding second option for us.”
Mandozzi said the win over Archimedean was a combination of his team playing well and being down a bit this season from where they were last year due to missing a lot of practice time and having a lot of cancellations due to COVID-19.
“I’m thrilled with where we are at, but I hope the guys appreciate that it really could even be a lot better. They’re playing very well together,” Mandozzi said.
Coral Shores sits at 6-4 on the season.