St. Aubin shot

Coral Shores’ Matt St. Aubin puts up a shot against Palmer Trinity during the district 16-3A quarterfinals.

 Contributed

MIAMI — All good things come to an end, as the Coral Shores High School boys basketball team’s 12-game win streak was halted in the semifinals of the District 16-3A tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 8, with a 80-35 loss to top-seeded Riviera Prep.

“I’m so proud of our guys and the season they put together,” Coral Shores coach Jarrod Mandozzi said. “This Riviera Prep team is absolutely loaded with talent from literally all over the world. They’ve got size with not just the 7-footer, but they’re big all over the place. Their guard is a big-time D1 prospect as is the majority of their team.”

