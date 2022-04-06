ISLAMORADA — After a tough 1-6 start to the season, the Coral Shores High School baseball team doubled its win total in the final two games before spring break and then picked up where it left off, claiming two straight wins after the 10-day hiatus, with a 1-0 win over Academy of the Lakes and a 3-2 victory against St. Brendan.
Both of the one-run victories came at the Hurricanes’ home diamond of Founders Park, the first in walk-off fashion on an RBI double by Jacob Sencal in the bottom of the seventh to beat the Wildcats.
While Coral Shores had just six hits against Academy of the Lakes, two each by Dylan Bloom and Tyler Rodriguez and one by Steel Mientkiewicz, the Hurricanes pitching staff held the Wildcats to two hits and struck out six. Kevin Mendoza tossed the first three, striking out four; Rodriguez walked one and produced an out; and Senecal earned the win by striking out two, walking three and allowing one hit in three scoreless frames.
A night later, Coral Shores was back in a battle against St. Brendan, taking a two-run lead in the third on a two-run double by Bloom, who was also the Hurricanes’ starting pitcher and did not surrender a run through 3 2/3 innings of work while striking out two. Javier Gonazlez replaced Bloom and allowed the Sabres to cut the lead in half in the fifth, but made up for it with an RBI single in the bottom of the frame.
Trailing by two, St. Brendan threatened to even the score in the seventh, but Gonzalez got out of the jam, allowing just one run to seal the victory. Gonzalez had two hits; Grayden Ross, Rodriguez and Ian Anderson each added singles; and Senecal had a double and single to extend the win streak to four straight.