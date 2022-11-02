PLANTATION KEY — The rivalry between the Coral Shores and Key West High School football teams was not supposed to be renewed for a few more seasons, but out of necessity, the Conchs and Hurricanes found themselves across the sidelines at George M. Barley Jr. Field on Friday, Oct. 21.

While the matchup turned out to be the 60th career victory for Conchs coach Johnny Hughes, with a final score of 25-13, the Hurricanes showed they are just a few campaigns away from making it a competitive annual event.