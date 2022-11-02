PLANTATION KEY — The rivalry between the Coral Shores and Key West High School football teams was not supposed to be renewed for a few more seasons, but out of necessity, the Conchs and Hurricanes found themselves across the sidelines at George M. Barley Jr. Field on Friday, Oct. 21.
While the matchup turned out to be the 60th career victory for Conchs coach Johnny Hughes, with a final score of 25-13, the Hurricanes showed they are just a few campaigns away from making it a competitive annual event.
The Conchs opened the game by forcing the Hurricanes to punt on four consecutive drives. Key West, meanwhile, scored twice in that span, first on a 34-yard quarterback keeper by Adrian Mira and then on a 6-year run by Jacob Lavallee, as the majority of the first quarter was played in Coral Shores territory.
The fifth possession by the Hurricanes ended with an interception by Kevon Mills, who returned it to the 25-yard line, and the Conchs turned it into a 19-0 advantage when Jakari Blackman went in for a 2-yard score.
Key West would maintain a three-score advantage through the half and a scoreless third quarter, before Coral Shores all-purpose player Isaac Holmes sparked a rally. Having already hauled in a pass for seven yards, Holmes took several snaps from under center before connecting on a 25-yard touchdown pass to Dantay Diorio.
After Key West struck on a 13-yard touchdown run by James Reynolds, the duo of Holmes and Diorio responded with a 31-yard passing play to the 1-yard line, where Holmes would go in for the score. In total, Diorio snatch five passes for 94 yards, with 93 of those passing yards from Holmes, who also had 20 rushing yards in the game. Coral Shores starting quarterback Yemcel Moreno recorded 84 passing yards and 22 rushing yards. AJ Putetti had 43 yards via the Hurricanes’ ground attack, and Angel Jester had a pair of receptions from 16 yards, but Coral Shores would come no closer than the two-score difference.
The Conchs’ 25 points nearly matched the 26 that Coral Shores had allowed in its previous seven contests. Most of Key West’s damage came via the ground game, with Lavallee putting up 56 yards, Mills 30 yards, Blackman 39 yards and Mira 29 yards.
It had been more than a decade since the local teams had faced off on the gridiron. The Conchs now hold a 10-1 series advantage.
Coral Shores, 7-2, was to take on Ransom Everglades, 5-2, Friday, Oct. 28, in Miami for the FIAC conference semifinals. Coverage will appear in next week’s Free Press.