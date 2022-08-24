PLANTATION KEY — It’s not just returning Coral Shores High School head football coach Ed Holly who will be looking to reestablish his role with the program he started more than a decade ago — taking a winless team in 2010 to a winning squad by 2012 — but also the Hurricanes themselves, who are looking to form their own identity as 11 starters graduated from last year’s team.

“After 30 years of coaching, knowing there’s a new puzzle to put together always gets me excited,” Holly said before last week’s preseason game against Coral Park. “We have some really good young athletes who are unproven and the only way they can prove it is to get out there under the lights, and they are so excited to get out there and play.”

