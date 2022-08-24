PLANTATION KEY — It’s not just returning Coral Shores High School head football coach Ed Holly who will be looking to reestablish his role with the program he started more than a decade ago — taking a winless team in 2010 to a winning squad by 2012 — but also the Hurricanes themselves, who are looking to form their own identity as 11 starters graduated from last year’s team.
“After 30 years of coaching, knowing there’s a new puzzle to put together always gets me excited,” Holly said before last week’s preseason game against Coral Park. “We have some really good young athletes who are unproven and the only way they can prove it is to get out there under the lights, and they are so excited to get out there and play.”
Holly fully expects some highs and lows, as the rebuilding of the offense begins under the center with sophomores Yemcel Moreno and AJ Putetti, who can also line up at running back.
“It’s OK whatever we go through because as long as they are teachable moments, we will be great,” Holly said. “Every day during camp we have strived to compete with each other, so we have battles going on on offense and defense, across the board.”
The one spot solidified will be that of senior Xavier Arrington, who not only was a lynchpin for the Coral Shores defensive line last year, but also is coming off claiming a state championship in weightlifting.
“He is a force to be reckoned with,” Holly said. “Xavier is playing nose (tackle) on defense and some offensive line.”
The coach is also excited about the potential of Arrington’s brother, Dantay Diorio, at receiver while shifting to safety on defense, along with the coach’s son, Johnny Holly, a 6-foot-5, 285-pound player, also expected to make a major impact on both lines.
“Johnny is now a three-year starter at our old school, and playing with Xavier has not just upped his game but everyone’s game,” Holly said.