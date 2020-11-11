PLANTATION KEY — Scoring 138 points in the first three weeks of the season had the Coral Shores High School football team riding a wave on momentum. Having been shutout in the subsequent two games has the Hurricanes struggling in their own riptide, hoping they could resurface last Friday night against Florida Christian as they celebrate Senior Night at George M. Barley Field.
“That’s the thing about football. You always have a lot you have to prove,” Coral Shores football coach Alphonso Bryant said. “For two weeks in a row we’ve had the wind knocked out of our sails and we have to find that edge. We have to practice harder than our opponents in order to go back to our winning ways.”
In order to re-establish their momentum, Bryant said the Hurricanes must focus on paying attention to detail, something he felt they did very well in during the first three wins of the season but severely lacked the following two, which were both shutout losses by a combined 63 points.
“It’s been tough, but the guys just have to find themselves and get the confidence back,” Bryant said about his squad. “I tell them all the time that they first have to have confidence in themselves or nobody is going to believe in them.”
That was especially true Oct. 30, according to the coach, as he felt his team was thrown off by an undisciplined Ransom Everglades team that had nearly 200 yards in penalties, and then Coral Shores lost confidence when they fell behind by two at halftime.
“It wasn’t that we couldn’t play with them. It was a matter of stepping up and matching passion with passion and knowing we can play with these guys,” he said. “Ransom was a very beatable team. The thing about it is nobody has stopped us, but we have done a good job stopping ourselves.”
The Hurricanes were to honor 10 seniors before the kickoff Friday, along with other fall athletes on Senior Night, something Bryant hoped would energize the team and possibly get an early touchdown to snap the nine-quarter scoring drought.
“You can tell they want to get back to winning and regain that confidence,” Bryant said.
Coral Shores was without senior receiver Noah Butler and junior running back Osvaldo Vega in the loss to Ransom but both were cleared from concussion protocol for Friday’s game. The Hurricanes expected junior quarterback Brian Lesko starting back under center, after missing the first half in the loss to Ransom, but Bryant noted freshman Isaiah Holmes will be taking some snaps.
Following the Nov. 6 game, Coral Shores has two games remaining on its schedule.