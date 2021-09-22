PLANTATION KEY — It has either been feast or famine for the Coral Shores High School football team this season.
Coming off a 30-point loss, the Hurricanes responded on Friday, Sept. 10, with a second shutout in just three games this season during a 42-0 trouncing of Palm Glades in the home opener at George M. Bailey Field.
“I’m going to be honest, it was a situation (on Friday against Palm Glades) where we were playing a lesser talent and it gave us our confidence back,” Coral Shores coach Alphonso Bryant said. “I think we really used that game to get some morale going and remind our guys that we can win and we can be successful.”
That success started on the opening drive for as the Hurricanes drove the ball the entire length of the field before turning the ball over on downs at the 1 yard-line. Despite the falter, the Hurricanes defense, which has yet to allow a team to gain more than 100 yards in any single half this season, was ready to pounce as team captain Dominic Monteagudo was quickly in the backfield for a safety. It was the eighth point the senior linebacker has scored this season, but that number would be short-lived as he also closed out the game with a 52-yard interception return for a touchdown.
“He has really come into his own this year,” Bryant said about Monteagudo. “He is our signal caller on defense and punching all the right buttons for us right now. He is really focused.”
Aiding Monteagudo on defense in the win were Xayver Arrington, who had two fumble recoveries, a tackle and a sack, and Isaac Holmes, who finished with four tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.
“I think overall our defense has just a different swag this year and they are playing together as a cohesive unit and really priding themselves at working toward those shutouts,” Bryant said. “Now we just have to get our offense playing to where our defense is playing. We are looking to do some things to bring some fire to the offense, like the defense has.”
The Hurricanes showed their coach signs of the attack’s potential, as Coral Shores scored on four of its final five possessions, the lone stop coming via the halftime buzzer.
“I think they came in ready to get over the hump of the loss,” Bryant said. “They were really excited and ready to play and we are really looking for that same type of excitement this week.”
In the first half of the victory, running back Chris Cooper racked up 77 yards on 10 carries, scoring three times, and Ozzie Vega had two rushes for 42 yards and a score, to propel the Hurricanes to a 28-0 advantage at the break.
The running clock started after the opening play of the second half, when Dantay Diorio returned the kickoff 80 yards for the 35-0 lead, and despite scoring 14 points in the third, on the Diorio kickoff return and Monteagudo interception return, the Hurricanes did not run a play on offense in the quarter as the defense continued to apply the pressure knocking the Eagles back 12 yards in the second half.
Even with the lopsided victory, Bryant still saw room for improvement, especially with penalties, as Coral Shores was flagged nine times in the game for 62 yards, in order to keep the Hurricanes feasting all season long.
“We have to be able to control ourselves better,” Bryant said. “Our focus in practice remains, as it will likely be, learning how to finish the game, because if we can do that we will control everything else on the field.”