MIAMI — Everything the coaching staff of the Coral Shores High School football team did to prepare for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on Friday, Sept. 16, was washed away by a heavy downpour at game time. But the hour delay did little to change the business-like approach for the Hurricanes as they scored on all but one possession during a 44-0 victory at Miami Sunset.
To ensure the game was completed before sundown, as the Knights do not have lights on their home field, the quarters were shortened to eight minutes following the weather delay. That made minimal impact in the game, however, as Coral Shores scored three times in the first half — on a Yemcel Moreno 5-yard quarterback keeper set up by a 30-yard run by Isaac Holmes, a 3-yard run by Chuck Jacobsen and 8-yard pass from Moreno to Holmes — to open a 21-0 lead by halftime.
A 65-yard run to pay dirt by Jacobsen on the opening possession of the second half was the lone score of the third quarter, as Coral Shores was stopped by Sunset for the first time in the quarter. But Derek Smith started the running clock when he took a post pass from Moreno for the final score of the afternoon.
After having success on its first road trip of the season and shutting out its third opponent of the season, Coral Shores was back at home on Friday, Sept. 23, to face Everglades Prep. Results of that game will appear in next week’s edition.