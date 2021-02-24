PLANTATION KEY — Down to its final out and trailing by a run, the Coral Shores High School baseball team needed three consecutive batters to reach base safely in order snatch victory from defeat during the regular-season opener against St. Brendan at Founders Park.
Junior first baseman Javier Gonzalez drew a walk to place the tying run on base, and that run would come around to score on an RBI single by Miguel Menendez to bring up leadoff hitter Dylan Bloom.
On the very first pitch he saw, the sophomore lined a hit to right-field, scoring Menendez for the 3-2 walk-off victory.
“Sound defense, solid pitching and timely hitting was the difference in the game,” Coral Shores coach Joe Molinaro said.
After giving up two runs in the first inning, Tyler Rodriguez settled down from there to toss a four-hit complete game, striking out six, to claim the Hurricanes’ first victory of the season.
That allowed the Coral Shores offense, which started slow, to end the game in dramatic fashion. That included Bloom’s first multi-hit game of his varsity career.
“It’s a great start to the season,” Molinaro said. “The team understands it’s a process to continue to get better.”
It was also a good rebound for the Hurricanes team after losing both preseason games to county rival Key West High School — 9-1 at Founders Park and 10-0 at Rex Weech Field in Key West.
“We are all optimistic that if we can continue to do the things we stress, which is catching the ball, making the routine plays, situational hitting, taking the right lead — if they can get those fundamentals down, they will start believing more and more in themselves and getting more confident,” Molinaro said. “Once we get everyone working as a team, instead of a couple of guys sprinkling in, at that point we will be good.”
Molinaro, who played for Coral Shores from 1986 to 1991 and was a two-time, all-state player, is coaching a team that lost a dozen key players from a year ago and has only had half that many returning with some varsity experience.
Despite such challenges, the coach sees a bright future for the Hurricanes, beginning with Bloom, who the coach expects to be the team’s starting shortstop when he’s not pitching.
“He’s playing at a much higher level than a sophomore,” Molinaro said. “He has great range and a solid arm from short and a very good approach at the plate.”
But Bloom has not played much at the varsity level, with his freshman campaign cut short due to the COVID-19 shutdown last year, leaving junior transfer centerfielder and pitcher Jacob Senical from St. Thomas Aquinas as one of the most seasoned players on the roster.
“You can see he has a history of being well-coached in Fort Lauderdale and has been to several showcases,” Molinaro said. “He looks at playing beyond high school.”
Rodriguez is returning from last year’s squad and the coach called him the team’s workhorse after winning the Hurricanes’ open tryout for catcher as well as filling a slot in the rotation.
“Tyler has been going out and working on his own,” Molinaro said. “He has been really filling that void for us, and while he still has room to get better, he’s also been showing he can do some damage with the stick as well.”
While the coach “sees big things for those three guys,” he added that he expects the entire roster to show major improvements this season.
“Looking at our seniors, they have really helped a lot,” Molinaro said. “Brandon Turner has shown some good signs in practice. Mario Menendez has also been a key player for us and is our backup catcher, and Lucas Dennis will help us in the field with his speed and on the bases.”
The coach also expects Gonzalez to man the corner positions for the team this year, as well as being the emergency catcher and developing as a pitcher. Kevin Mendoza will also play a key role in the infield.
“Those guys have been working really hard, and if they get their bats going toward the bottom of the order, I think really good things will continue to happen,” Molinaro said. “We have big plans, but we are still thinking small right now. Once we get things right, the success will take care of itself.”