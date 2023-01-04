ORLANDO — A much-improved Coral Shores High School boys basketball program, which finished at 8-13 in 2017-18, has opened with a 7-4 record. Two of those losses came during the recent KSA Events Invitational in Orlando, which was played Dec. 19-22.

“I think this was great for our program and a great opportunity for our guys to be a part of playing that caliber of competition and going on the road together and having the opportunity to bond as a team away from home,” said Coral Shores coach Jarrod Mandozzi, whose team went 1-2 during the tournament. “Overall, I was pleased with how the trip went.”