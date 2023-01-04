ORLANDO — A much-improved Coral Shores High School boys basketball program, which finished at 8-13 in 2017-18, has opened with a 7-4 record. Two of those losses came during the recent KSA Events Invitational in Orlando, which was played Dec. 19-22.
“I think this was great for our program and a great opportunity for our guys to be a part of playing that caliber of competition and going on the road together and having the opportunity to bond as a team away from home,” said Coral Shores coach Jarrod Mandozzi, whose team went 1-2 during the tournament. “Overall, I was pleased with how the trip went.”
Playing against teams not originally expected as the nationwide invitational was disrupted due to weather-related travel challenges, the Hurricanes lost 57-28 to the Cathedral Prep Ramblers, winners of the Pennsylvania 2021 5A state championship.
“In the first half against Cathedral, we came out and it felt like we were shell-shocked a bit, and we were caught worried more about how good they were than we were playing our game,” Mandozzi said. “They were a heck of a team — really as good of a high school basketball team as you’ll see. When they had their first handful of dunks we seemed to let that take us out of our game early on. But then we settled in and played our game in the second half and got better shots, and it was clear that if we play our game that we can play with these good teams. We shot 50% in the fourth quarter and our defense was forcing them to take more difficult shots, so it was great progress.”
The loss to Cathedral also snapped a four-game win streak for the Hurricanes, which lost back-to-back games, as Coral Shores was beaten 62-36 by Massachusett’s Pingree, which plays in the New England Prep School Eastern Independent League.
“Our second game, we really didn’t play our game, and I wasn’t too happy about our execution,” the Coral Shores coach said. “We got caught trying to play street ball, and we had some guys worried about the officiating and things that were outside of our control in the first half, which was extremely disappointing. I decided to go deeper to our bench and give some of our less experienced guys the opportunity to see how they performed. I think some guys needed a reminder of what we expect of them if they want to be on the court. I’m not sure if it was the atmosphere or what, but it was a good reminder of what won’t work for us.”
On the final day of the event, the Hurricanes responded well and played a complete game to this time beat Pingree, 54-51.
“We played as a team and were focused on making the correct play for the team,” Mandozzi said. “Our shooting percentages were up, our turnovers were down, we had three guys in double figures. We really just followed our game plan and played together, and when we do that we are a really good basketball team.”
Hurricanes senior Matt St. Aubin was selected as the Coral Shores tournament MVP after being selected to the all-tournament team, averaging 9.5 points and six rebounds per game. Isaac Holmes led the Hurricanes with 16 points and eight rebounds in their final game of the tournament, while St. Aubin added 15 points and six rebounds on 4-of-7 shooting from the field and 2-for-4 from 3-point land. Eddy Espinosa contributed 12 points and six assists on 4-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc.