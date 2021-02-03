PLANTATION KEY — Despite seeing their lead cut to two points in the final seconds, the Coral Shores High School boys basketball team was able to hold on and win their third straight game last week, defeating Somerset Academy South Homestead, 63-61.
The Hurricanes jumped out to an early lead thanks to a mix of Jonathan Bradman from the perimeter and Issac Holmes on the inside, according to coach Jarrod Mandozzi. By the end of the first quarter, Coral Shores was ahead 18-12.
Bradman and Holmes each finished with 21 points, and Holmes posted a double-double with 13 rebounds.
Coral Shores’ defense limited Somerset in the second quarter and lead the team to a 14-point lead at the half, 33-19. The coach added a big part of his team’s success in the first half was due to their ability to score 14 points off turnovers and being able to apply constant pressure.
Somerset refused to go away and outscored Coral Shores, 22-11, in the third quarter. Somerset attacked the offensive boards aggressively and found success from the outside.
By the end of the third, Coral Shores’ lead was cut down to three points, 44-41.
Somerset continued playing hard in the final quarter to make a game of it, hitting six of their 14 points by the way of 3-pointers. With six seconds left, Somerset hit a deep 3-pointer to cut the lead to two, but the final seconds ticked away and the buzzer sounded.
“We were very lucky to escape with a win when we really should have put the game away early,” Mandozzi said. “We have had a bad habit at times this season of letting teams hang around. Fortunately, it didn’t cost us tonight.”
Mandozzi said a lack of discipline almost cost his team in this game.
“Holmes, who was unstoppable, let his temper get the better of him. He picked up a technical [foul] midway through the second quarter, so I sat him the rest of the first half and all of the third quarter to make sure he understands that he needs to keep his composure and we’re not going to do things like that,” Mandozzi said.
Bradman also fouled out early in the fourth for the first time in his high school career, according to his coach. Holmes stepped up in Bradman’s absence and delivered 10 of his 21 points in the fourth.
“We got and took great shots. Not our prettiest win, but we’ll take it,” Mandozzi said.