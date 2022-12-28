PLANTATION KEY — In a six-period span before the holiday break, the Coral Shores High School boys basketball team put 144 points on the board. The first four quarters came during a 93-37 victory against Redland Christian on Tuesday, Dec. 13, followed by 51 points in the first half two days later in Marathon en route to a 64-28 win versus against the Dolphins.

“Obviously, Redland isn’t the strongest team, but they’ve got some good players, work hard and are well-coached. But I always say if you’re scoring 80 or 90 points in a 32-minute game, I don’t care who you are playing against — it’s impressive,” Coral Shores coach Jarrod Mandozzi said. “I was definitely worried about our guys overlooking Marathon. I saw them put up a great fight against Key West and they’re definitely a much better team than last season. I’m just really pleased with the way we’re focused and playing. Our last four games have been really business-like.”

jwcooke@keysnews.com