PLANTATION KEY — The pieces are in place for the Coral Shores High School baseball team this season to have a successful season, according to coach Doug Mientkiewicz. Now, it’s just a matter of pulling the potential out of each individual if the Hurricanes hope to accomplish their goals this season.
“We are young, but we have more pitching depth than we have had in the last two years,” said Mientkiewicz, a former Major League Baseball first baseman and Gold Glove Award winner. “We have some ninth- and 10th-graders that by the end of the year will put them up against anybody. They have a lot to learn, but talent-wise, they are on the up and up.”
Those new arms to the team this year include freshman Donovan Thiery and Riley O’Berry, as well as junior Campbell Lavoie, who was at Westminster Christian last season, and senior Dylan Bloom, who comes into the season as the Hurricanes’ ace.
“He pitched really well last year. He really turned the corner, even if the numbers don’t show it,” Mientkiewicz said about Bloom.
The coach also expects Grayden Ross to be in the mix on the mound, as the coach said the junior has outworked the entire roster in the offseason.
“His velocity and command has gotten better, so finding innings for him is going to be a priority because he has the right demeanor on the mound,” Mientkiewicz said.
In order to find time for all the pitchers on the staff, the Hurricanes coach said he will be working a piggyback system to begin the season.
“We haven’t had a chance to do that in some time, because we’d had injuries and a lack of depth,” he said. “We are going to be trying to find innings for everybody, which we haven’t had to do since I’ve been here.”
Aiding the pitching staff behind the plate will be junior Steel Mientkiewicz, who has been part of the varsity since his freshman year.
“His arm strength has come a long way in the last month,” the coach said of his son. “Steel should be the toughest out we have in the lineup. He’s played more than anybody and should be our heartbeat.”
Also back in the lineup from the Hurricanes this season are Ian Anderson at first base and Andy Ledesma at second. Hugh Connolly will man left field and in center is AJ Putetti. T coach is also excited about the potential of Zeke Meyers and Tate Trumblow, junior transfers from Pensacola.
“I think, all together, we have gotten better,” Mientkiewicz said. “We are starting to do stuff at practice that I’ve never seen them do before. Every guy we have has come a long way in the last year. We have been grinding with the steady bats program, where we practice twice a week in the summer with our younger and high school kids, which has really paid off.
“The group is intriguing. They just don’t know it yet, so it’s going to be interesting to see how they handle what we are going to throw at them. We have a lot of games against teams in Broward and North on purpose because we haven’t always done well getting off a bus.”
Coming up one run short the last two years of winning a district championship, the Hurricanes coach said the focus of the squad is on getting past that hump and back into the FHSSA tournament.
“The schedule is hard for a reason, but come May, we should be able to compete and score one more run than we have in the last two district finals,” Mientkiewicz said. “We want them to make good things happen, not wait for good things to happen. Talent, I think, is the most overrated thing in baseball. If you play together you can beat anybody.
“We are just trying to get them to play in a positive way. ... We used to be intimidated and we don’t want that anymore. We want them to understand if they just go play the game, at the end the score might just be where you want it to be. Before, we’ve been in awe of other teams, but I’m hoping that won’t be the same anymore.”
SEASON OPENER
The Hurricanes lost their season opener 4-2 to first-year program ABF Academy Homestead.
Coral Shores was attempting to mount a comeback, trailing by two after five innings. Despite loading the bases in the bottom of the sixth with Lavoie and Meyers coming up with two-out singles, the Hurricanes could not cut into the Bandits’ lead.
During the first comeback rally in the third, a hit batter and single by Connolly put a runner on the corner. Steel Mientkiewicz, who singled in the first run of the at-bat, produced the second himself when he stole home to make it a 3-2 score. But the Hurricanes could not hold the Bandits’ advantage at one, despite Zachary Brumbalow settling down the ABF bats from the third onward, surrendering one run on three hits, one walk while striking out four.
Meyers finished with two hits for the Hurricanes, while Putetti, Bloom, Connolly, Lavoie and Mientkiewicz each had singles.