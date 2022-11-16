PLANTATION KEY — A mixture of past and future has Coral Shores boys soccer coach Jorge Bosque optimistic it can be a successful 2022-23 campaign.

Entering his 30th season at the helm of the Hurricanes, Bosque has brought in former players Andres Herrera, who played at the semiprofessional level in Canada, and Bryan Rojas, who just finished his college career, in hopes of building enthusiasm within the program for a potential run to the district championship.

