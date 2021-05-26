PLANTATION KEY — During the 18-13 victory for the Coral Shores High School football team in last week’s spring game against True North Classic, Hurricanes coach Alfonso Bryant said there were highs, like a 75-yard touchdown run by Chris Cooper, and there were lows, like giving up a first down on a 3rd-and-12 after jumping offsides on two straight plays, leaving the coach knowing there is still work to be done this summer.
“We just have to be a little bit more polished and disciplined, because we had a lot of penalties in crucial situations, but we also had some bright spots, like the offensive line that played pretty well,” said Bryant, noting starting center Cortland Finnigan was especially impressive.“We feel pretty good about Cortland and he will get better for us in the offseason.”
Joining Cooper in the end zone was Ozzie Vega, who added a 20-yard touchdown run, while junior quarterback Brian Lesko also showed promise in the win.
“There’s still a lot of stuff we need to clean up with him, but that’s just a matter of more reps,” Bryant said about Lesko.
The coach was also pleased with the play of sophomore Nathan Valverde at linebacker.
“Defensively, we looked really good,” Bryant said.
While there were flaws, Bryant said he was pleased his team came out on the winning side of the scoreboard.
“I think what this win does is build us up for the fall and should make camp exciting, so we are grateful for the win,” Bryant said. “Even though we looked sloppy at times, the kids managed to pull it together.”