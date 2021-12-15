SOUTH FLORIDA — Playing four games in a five-day span, including one at Miami Heat Arena for the first time, the Coral Shores High School boys basketball team has had a busy week — winning once against Palm Glades, before falling to Ransom Everglades, Palmer Trinity and Immaculata-LaSalle.
“We won four quarters, two against each of Ransom and LaSalle, over the two games, but Ransom and LaSalle won the other four quarters by a lot more points than we did because of little mistakes that happen when we don’t play fundamentally sound or miss a hustle play or don’t fight through the fatigue,” said Coral Shore coach Jarrod Mandozzi. “Those are both programs with a high level of dedication to basketball. You can always plan on them being good, fundamentally sound, well-coached players who play the game year-round, and if we are going to reach our potential, it is important for us to play programs like that.”
That would be the same for Palmer Trinity, as Coral Shores jumped out to a 17–7 first-quarter lead against the Falcons, who were unbeaten at the time, behind seven points from Hurricanes senior captain Rualt Maska.
Palmer’s pressure, however, would get to Coral Shores, as the Hurricanes were held scoreless through the first five minutes of the second quarter, as the Falcons cut the lead to 19-17 by halftime of the defensive battle.
Coral Shores sophomore Isaac Holmes netted six of his team-high 14 points in the third quarter, but Palmer came out of the locker room making three 3-pointers and the Falcons took their first lead of the night with 2:46 left to play in the third at 28-27. Five turnovers by Coral Shores in the last few minutes helped the Falcons extend the lead and take a 33-29 advantage into the fourth.
Junior Connor Gilbert gave the Hurricanes a boost off the bench in the fourth quarter when he connected on a 3-pointer and drew a foul in a one-minute span. He also stole the ball with 9.7 seconds left to play, giving the Hurricanes, who were down by two, an opportunity to tie or win. But Coral Shores could not put up a final attempt.
A night later it was once again Coral Shores with a sizable first-quarter lead, only this time around they were able to hold for the 67-33 victory against Palm Glades.
Playing without team-leading scorer Holmes, the Hurricanes spread out their scoring attack with 12 of 13 available players producing points in the game.
Coral Shores’ defensive pressure proved potent as the Hurricanes forced the Eagles into 29 turnovers, with Eddy Espinosa, Connor Gilbert and Isaac Rivera having four steals apiece. Coral Shores turned to its guards for the offense with Isaac Rivera and George Alverez leading the scoring charge with 10 points each and Connor Gilbert adding eight points.
Playing for the third straight day, Coral Shores took on Ransom Everglades at the Heat’s FXT Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 7, and despite a 65-47 loss in that game, Mandozzi said it was a very good experience for this players.
“Moments like these are very rare to come by,” Coral Shores senior Gabe Delgado said. “I’ve been watching the Heat and dreaming of playing on this court for my entire life. I‘m just very blessed and thankful to have the experience and know my teammates feel the same. It would have been nice to get a win, but we came out and really executed in the first quarter where I think we surprised them a little bit, but we couldn’t sustain it for four quarters.”
Just like the previous two games, as well as the loss on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at LaSalle, Coral Shores held the first-quarter advantage. On Tuesday, it was 15-13 in favor of Coral Shores by the end of the first, after Delgado and Holmes each netted six points in the quarter, but with fouls and fatigue playing a factor, the Hurricanes were outscored 27-8 in the second, giving Ransom Everglades a 17-point lead into the break.
Leading the way for the Hurricanes on the Heat court was Holmes, who did a little of everything, scoring 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting and grabbing six rebounds. Delgado contributed 10 points on 5-of-9 shooting and added five rebounds and two steals. Maska had eight points.
Rivera bruised his hand in the loss on the Heat’s home court, leaving him unavailable Wednesday against LaSalle.
“We would not have scheduled the back-to-back-to-back normally, but the opportunity to let the guys play at the Heat FTX arena was too good to pass up,” Mandozzi said. “This was such a great experience for our kids. The support that our student body showed was terrific as there were a ton of people who made the drive up from the Keys to support our boys and girls teams. I thought the game itself was a great building block for us, and the same with the LaSalle game.”
Against LaSalle, Coral Shores found themselves down in the first quarter and never were able to recover, as Holmes once again led the way with 17 points while George Alvarez put in eight.
Coral Shores will play Marathon on Thursday, Dec. 16, before taking roughly three weeks off for the winter break.
“This team is very close to being a really good team if we can get guys in the gym over the holiday break,” Mandozzi said. “That will be the key for us as the good teams play a lot more basketball so the gym time and experience become critical for us.”