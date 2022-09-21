PLANTATION KEY — Coral Shores High School football coach Ed Holly was uncertain which Palm Glades team would show up last week as film in the Eagles’ lone victory this season displayed a much more physical and athletic squad than the unit that came to play at George M. Barley Jr. Field.

It really did not matter for the Hurricanes, according to the coach, as they were primed to come back from a conference loss the week prior, as the Hurricanes controlled the pace of play from the opening snap, when an Eagles pass was intercepted by Robert Dube and returned for a touchdown to start off a 48-0 trouncing.