PLANTATION KEY — Coral Shores High School football coach Ed Holly was uncertain which Palm Glades team would show up last week as film in the Eagles’ lone victory this season displayed a much more physical and athletic squad than the unit that came to play at George M. Barley Jr. Field.
It really did not matter for the Hurricanes, according to the coach, as they were primed to come back from a conference loss the week prior, as the Hurricanes controlled the pace of play from the opening snap, when an Eagles pass was intercepted by Robert Dube and returned for a touchdown to start off a 48-0 trouncing.
“We had a great week of practice. They had energy, they were focused. It was very workman-like because they had a lot to prove coming off that loss last week and also knowing this team can be really special,” Holly said.
The second play for Palm Galdes was fumbled on a hard-hit by Chuck Jacobsen and recovered by Elijah Palmisciano, setting up the Hurricanes at the Eagles’ 27-yard line. Four plays later, AJ Putetti crossed the goal line for a two-touchdown advantage.
In fact, Coral Shores scored on its first five possessions, with Jacsoben taking a screen pass on a fourth-down play 21 yards to pay dirt, Dantay Diorio needing to only go 6 yards for the next score after a high snap by Palm Glades was recovered by Victor Franchini inside the 10, and Derek Smith putting the Hurricanes in front 34-0 on a 12-yard run.
The running clock began midway through the third quarter when Jacobsen, who had 89 yards in the win, reached the end zone for the second time, allowing Coral Shores to open the playbook and clear the bench, with Diroio also scoring for the second time in the game to make it the 48-point difference.
“We worked the field, sideways, vertically, up and down. We threw long balls, we threw screens and short passes. Five different guys scored touchdowns so we spread the ball around, and deservedly so because those guys have worked so hard in practice,” Holly said. “In order for us to take that next step, we have to be a complete football team and that’s what we talked about at halftime. That yes, we were playing well but we needed to finish it out and be a complete football team and also be ready for next week.”
Despite the second string on the field, Coral Shores was focused on completing the shutout, which they did as Xavyer Arrington racked up three sacks and three tackles, one for a loss, and as a team the Hurricanes created four turnovers.
“As our conference goes, the final spot will come down to records, points for and points against, so right now that 48-0 is looking really good,” said Holly, whose team took to the road for the first time this season on Friday, Sept. 16, at Dade Christian. “That shutout was important for down the road now we just have to win out to find a way into that fourth spot.”
Results of the game against Dade Christian will appear in next week’s edition.