KEY WEST — Before the tip-off between the Key West and Coral Shores High School boys basketball teams, Hurricanes coach Jarrod Mandozzi was talking to his players outside when a group of Conch fans, heading into the Bobby Menendez Gymnasium, told his players “where they were.”
“We knew exactly where we were, and we were ready for all that comes with it and we had a little fun with the hecklers,” Mandozzi said. “I thought it was great when they announced our starters and the crowd all held up their newspapers and they did the whole white-out theme.”
Key West coach Dexter Butler came out with a game plan on how to attack Coral Shores, and it worked early as the Conchs scored the first six points of the game. But by the end of the first quarter, it was tied at 10, with the Hurricanes taking a two-point advantage into the half, before breaking things open for a 53-35 victory.
“We are disappointed because we wanted to come out here and win,” Butler said. “We had a lot of support out here, but we didn’t get out into transition the way we wanted to because we had some trouble rebounding the ball, and they kind of cut our legs from under us, for a lack of a better term.”
The Conchs were led by sophomore Kam Roberts, who had 12 points, seven rebounds, two assists and three steals. Freshman Leandro Batista had eight points, five rebounds and three blocks. However, Coral Shores junior Isaac Holmes rallied the Hurricanes in the second quarter to finish the game with 20 points on 10-of-14 shooting, with seven rebounds and two steals.
“I was really happy with the way we executed and stuck to our game plan,” Mandozzi saod. “Now that we have Isaac Rivera back and some of our guys like AJ Putetti and others have gotten the experience, we’re starting to have it really take shape where on any given night we could have any number of seven or eight guys contributing double figures on offense.”
Adding to the offensive output, Eddy Espinosa finished with 13 points, going 2-for-3 from 3-point range, with four rebounds, and four steals. Matt St. Aubin collected a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds.
“Eddy is so great, particularly when he is taking what the defense gives, and we got some of our guys going down hill with Matt and Holmes attacking and Eddy stepped up and knocked down some big shots,” Mandozzi said. “I felt like we had a shot to break it open in the second quarter a little, but we had some foul trouble and missed a few shots and we didn’t do as well as I’d like with clock management.”
Despite leading by just two points at halftime, the Hurricanes coach, whose team has now won four straight, was pleased with the score, while for the Conchs, it was the third consecutive game a third-quarter collapse made the difference in the game.
Mandozzi said he urged his players to continue to attack in the second half, which they did, doubling up the Conchs by a score of 31-15 in the final two quarter to secure the victory.
“We wanted to make sure we kept our foot on the gas once we started to take control of the game,” he said. “We didn’t want to let the crowd back into the game, and we know Key West is such a tough place to win. We know crazy things could and potentially would happen, so we had the mindset to stay aggressive. Holmes broke free for a couple of open court baskets, and Eddy had a nice one and Matt always runs the floor well.”
The rematch will come on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Coral Shores campus.
“I’m sure our crowd will figure out something fun and creative for when we play Key West in the Upper Keys,” Mandozzi said. “It’s always such a great atmosphere when we play these county rivalry games. As usual, the crowd really showed up ready to be a part of it. I just love when we play in environments like that. Key West is a great team with a great tradition, but we really wanted to show that us winning down here last year wasn’t a fluke.”