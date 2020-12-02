PLANTATION KEY — After losing seven starters to graduation, it is a rebuilding season for the Coral Shores High School boys soccer team, though one with somewhat high expectations.
Despite the challenges of the season being pushed back by the coronavirus pandemic and getting many players in late from football, coach Jorge Bosque still believes his team will do well.
One key game Bosque has circled on the schedule is Jan. 29 against Westminster Christian. It is a game that comes right before the playoffs.
“I really want to see where we are at before we go to districts,” Bosque said.
Bosque would like to see his team do better than .500 this season, and he believes that particular game will tell him exactly where his team is at that point.
The coach sees this year’s team as being “more offensively minded” than past squads he has coached. Bosque added they have good attackers and midfielders, two things they have not had in a while.
Bosque likes what he is seeing from his defense, too. He sees this year’s team as being balanced, and he noted there will be new faces in goal.
The key is going to be communication, according to Bosque, and that is something he is working to instill in his players every day.
“It’s not about ‘I,’ it’s about the whole picture. How we win as a team and how we lose as a team. It’s not about how many goals someone has. It’s about how well we play together and become a solid unit, that’s what wins games,” Bosque said.
Early practices had been going well, according to the coach, before he came down with COVID-19 before the Thanksgiving break.
Bosque said he experienced a fever and slight cough, and began quarantining after being diagnosed.
“It looks like I had the mild one,” Bosque said, who was cleared Saturday to return to coaching.
He will be returning to the field with a mixed experience on his roster, highlighted by the Rodriquez brothers, Christian and Christopher.
“They’ve always been a good anchor for our team,” Bosque said.
Christian is a utility player who plays midfield and a good ball-handler, Bosque said, who is willing and able to make goals. Christopher is the center-back who plays hard and has a good understanding of what the rest of the team is doing around him, the coach said.
Noah Butler also returns to the field with a long history of soccer in his family, according to Bosque.
“His [siblings] played soccer and his father played soccer in college. Noah comes to us with a head start and knowledge of soccer, and he’s just a great athlete,” Bosque said.
The coach added Wilma Avila has been practicing and improving, too, and he is someone who has good dribbling skills, a nice shot and a good work ethic.
Forward Raul Sanchez is also showing improvement, Bosque said, and has been picking up speed and showing a nice touch on the ball.
Theo Harris is another player returning to the field after playing club in Miami and, according to Bosque, he is ready to roll, too.
Clark Drebenstedt will be manning the goal. Bosque said he understands the position well and “he has all the essential skills for the goal-keeping position.”
Others who will be making key contributions are Ruben Castellano, who Bosque describes as someone “who is tough as nails.” Colin Campbell, who has a lot of soccer experience overall, also promises to make his presence felt. Ian Andersen will be finding his way into the rotation also on defense.
Carson Kennedy, Hector Moreno and Elijah Blanco also are expected to be factors.