MARATHON — A pair of Monroe County rivals kicked off the high school boys soccer season last week as Coral Shores traveled south to Marathon, where for the first 20 minutes the Dolphins controlled the pace of the match, but once the visitors settled in, it was the Hurricanes who rolled to an 8-2 victory on the Middle Keys campus.

Despite Marathon dictating the early speed of the game, a penalty kick converted by Bobby Temkin gave Coral Shores the first advantage, before the Dolphins responded with a goal by Oscar Cardona, who drove the ball into the back side of the net on a kick from the flag. Seven minutes later a counter by the Fins let MiKail Marshall set up Brayam Ginto for the open-goal score and 2-1 lead.