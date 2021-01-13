MIAMI — After several members of the Coral Shores High School boys basketball team received a strong message from their coach, the Hurricanes last week defeated Palm Glades, 46-34.
Five players on the Coral Shores team served punishments in the game due to missing practices and breaking team rules, according to coach Jarrod Mandozzi. Yet, the Hurricanes still won.
Mandozzi, who is no stranger to running successful programs and winning state titles while in New England, has a coaching style that neither bends nor breaks.
“The guys know who we are and what we are about,” the coach said. “I run a reasonably tight ship and hold the guys accountable. I did it a certain way [back then in New England] and guys are going to learn a heck of a lot more about life if they adhere to the rules.”
The importance of making practice and maintaining grades is always stressed, according to Mandozzi, who said he will never back down from that philosophy, even if it were to cost the team a game. He added the players were on board with his decision.
With several players being out, others had to step up.
Coral Shores was able to push the ball and played good overall team defense, Mandozzi said. Coral Shores led by as many as 18 to 20 points at times, but due to the mismatches created by the disciplinary action, Palm Glades kept fighting back.
“Rault Maska had a heck of a defensive night,” Mandozzi said. “He had four blocks and three steals. He really helped get us going.
“Issac Holmes, our freshman big man, had his best game of the year for us. He went 6-for-9 and finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds. He had a nice double-double for us. When the ball got to him, he was just really comfortable out there. Helped us a ton on the boards and gave us that safety valve.”
Jonathan Bradman had a solid game, according to the coach, although he did not play as many minutes as he has in some other games. He finished with a team-high 14 points and five steals.
Mandozzi also credited the play of Nick Rodriguez — one of the team captains — who had six points, nine rebounds and a couple of steals.
Coral Shores also faced another challenge in the game. Mario Menendez, who typically plays point guard, spent a night in the hospital during the week (non-COVID-related). Angel Gutierrez, who is typically a power forward, stepped into the position and played well.