MIAMI— It was a Spring Break trip to the Coral Gables Invitational that the Coral Shores High School baseball team would rather forget as the Hurricanes fell 4-1 to Ferguson to begin three consecutive days of game action, during which the team failed to hold leads in their last two matchups, losing 9-8 to Dade Christian and 7-2 to Miami.
In the tournament opener, the Coral Shores offense struggled to get on base with only seven Hurricanes reaching safely, three via hits by Zeke Myers, Campbell Lavoie and Dylan Bloom. That was not enough for the pitching duo of Tate Brumbalow and Riley O’Berry, who both allowed two runs apiece — Brumbalow in 2 1/3 innings on two hits and three walks with a strikeout and O’Berry through the final 4 2/3 on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts.
The following day, Coral Shores put up five runs in the first and held the five-run lead through the fourth against Dade Christian. But things fell apart for the Hurricanes as the Crusaders scored seven unanswered runs in their final three at-bats for the one-run comeback victory. Steel Mientkiewicz and Maykol Bonito each had a pair of singles, while Donovan Thiery and Andy Ledesma each had a base hit against Dade Christian. Thiery was strong for the first six innings on the mound, surrendering seven hits and a walk for three earned runs, but the Crusaders scored four in the seventh for the walk-off victory.
In the finale of the trip, Coral Shores could not come up with a timely RBI, despite matching Miami’s eight hits in the game. It was a 1-0 lead through the first two in favor of the Hurricanes. Mientkiewicz and Bonito each had two hits, with Myers, Thiery, Bloom and Ian Anderson each coming up with a hit.
The three losses during Spring Break brought Coral Shores’ current skid to six consecutive, with the last win coming on March 7 versus Marathon.