MIAMI— It was a Spring Break trip to the Coral Gables Invitational that the Coral Shores High School baseball team would rather forget as the Hurricanes fell 4-1 to Ferguson to begin three consecutive days of game action, during which the team failed to hold leads in their last two matchups, losing 9-8 to Dade Christian and 7-2 to Miami.

In the tournament opener, the Coral Shores offense struggled to get on base with only seven Hurricanes reaching safely, three via hits by Zeke Myers, Campbell Lavoie and Dylan Bloom. That was not enough for the pitching duo of Tate Brumbalow and Riley O’Berry, who both allowed two runs apiece — Brumbalow in 2 1/3 innings on two hits and three walks with a strikeout and O’Berry through the final 4 2/3 on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

