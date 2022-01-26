KEY WEST — By the time the Key West High School boys basketball team had cut Coral Shores’ lead back to single digits, there were just two minutes remaining in the county rivalry matchup, which was not enough time for the Conchs to complete a comeback as the Hurricanes took control of the standings with a 56-49 victory on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Bobby Menendez Gymnasium.
“It felt really good to get a win against a big school rival,” Coral Shores’ Gabe Delgado said. “None of my teammates who graduated the last few years were able to have the experience. I’m glad we did.”
Finally back to full strength with their entire 11-player roster available, Coral Shores never trailed in the game, as the score was tied at 2 when the Hurricanes netted 13 of the final 15 points in the first. That included an 8-0 run led by sophomores Isaac Holmes, who scored seven of his game-high 17 points in the quarter, and point guard Isaac Rivera, who added four of his seven points in the frame, for a 15-4 advantage.
“Having Isaac Rivera back at the point guard spot after he missed a little time helped because he is not only a good player, but he is so thoughtful about making sure we are getting guys involved in the right spots for them to succeed,” Hurricanes coach Jarrod Mandozzi said. “Gabe Delgado, who is always such a team-first guy, really made a point to make sure we emphasized it as well. At one point in the first quarter he actually passed up a layup that I wish he took to keep the ball moving, but it was clear what he was trying to do.”
The Hurricanes continued to control the pace of the game in the second quarter, extending their lead with six players scoring, led by Jeremiah Osborne’s six points and three rebounds. Coral Shores held a 30-14 advantage by the half.
“We have really been emphasizing doing a better job of moving the ball around and making sure we were getting really good shots, and I was very pleased with the ball movement today,” Mandozzi said. “We only went eight deep in the game and seven of the eight guys scored, so we definitely moved the ball around much better than we have at times in the past.”
The third was the only quarter that Coral Shores shot lower than 56% from inside the arc, converting only one out of seven, but Coral Shores made three of four 3-pointer attempts, including a buzzer beater by Eddy Espinosa, to send Coral Shores into the fourth with a 42-27 lead.
“Where I felt we showed the biggest improvement with our shot selection was from 3-point range,” Mandozzi said. “We have been taking too many bad 3s and it was really a point of emphasis. We took 11 (on Tuesday), which I thought was a great number for this game, and we made five of them for 45.5%. We took one in the fourth quarter, which was a good learning experience where we absolutely have to eliminate that shot. We have a big lead and only need the highest percentage shots if any at all, at the time.”
Coral Shores looked to keep control of the clock in the final eight minutes, as the Hurricanes took only five 2-point field-goal attempts in the fourth, of which they converted three.
With the Hurricanes leading by 19, Conchs senior guard Dekyus Dickerson, scoring seven of the game’s next 10 points, attempted to lead a comeback rally. After the score differential was back to single digits for the first time since the first quarter, Dickerson continued to push as he bucketed 12 of his team-high 15 points in the fourth and finished with three rebounds and two assists. Ultimately, though, it was not enough as the Conchs ran out of time and the Hurricanes made eight free throws to secure the program’s first victory against Key West since the 2013-14 campaign.
“I was extremely pleased with the win tonight. We obviously have not had a ton of success down here over the years. It’s a big rivalry as an in-county opponent and while we’ve had our share of close games, it has been a one-sided affair, particularly at Key West,” Mandozzi said. “They have great fan support, and they’re always athletic and good, so it’s a challenging place to get a win. ... There is no doubt that even though this one isn’t a district game like Marathon is, the county games are always special.”
Key West ended with nine players adding to the point total, but only two of those were in double figures as Jonibek Muhsinov had 11 points and five rebounds, while Coral Shores was led by Holmes, who finished with a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds as well as three assists and three steals. Espinosa contributed 14 points; Delgado tallied seven points, five rebounds and four assists; and George Alvarez had seven points and three assists.
Now in control to win its first county title in more than two decades, after defeating Marathon at home and Key West on the road, Coral Shores will close out the regular season against its Monroe County rivals on Feb. 2 against Key West and Feb. 4 at Marathon.