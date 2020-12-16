PLANTATION KEY — There have been ups and downs so far for the Coral Shores High School boys basketball team in 2020 as they won two and lost two during a recent four-game stretch.
On Thursday, Dec. 3, the Hurricanes were leading by as many as 12 points before finding themselves in an overtime battle against St. Brendan.
Jonathan Bradman led the way for Coral Shores, once again, putting up 18 points. However, despite that strong effort, it was not enough as the team fell, 61-56.
The difference in the game, according to Hurricanes coach Jarrod Mandozzi, was getting outscored 27-13 in free throws. Fouls were also an issue as three Coral Shores’ players fouled out of the contest.
The Canes rebounded the following day in a well-played and well-managed game against Hialeah Educational.
Coral Shores had a 26-16 lead at halftime as the coach credited the aggressive defensive play of Mario Menendez, Gabe Delgado and Bradman, who all had four steals apiece.
Mandozzi also noted that back-to-back trips to Miami can be daunting, but his team proved to be ready in their balanced attack as Bradman and Issac Holmes each put up 11 points.
The coach said the goal was to slow the pace for a 47-39 victory and go deeper on their bench to try to keep legs fresh for the following day against Palmer Trinity.
Despite that approach, the Canes came up short against the Falcons on Saturday, Dec. 5, losing 45-29.
For the first time this season, Coral Shores did not jump out to a lead in the first quarter — Palmer was ahead 25-16 at the half — and Mandozzi recognized the team’s energy was not what it had been.
“I was worried about that given [we had played] three straight games, especially against a gritty team like Palmer,” Mandozzi said.
The coach still managed to find a silver lining in the team’s effort, pointing out it was good to hold a team like Palmer to 45 points.
After having the opportunity to rest for a couple of days, Coral Shores came back rejuvenated on Tuesday, Dec. 8, and blew out Colonial Christian, 80-40.
Coral Shores jumped out early with a 15-5 lead and never looked back.
“Bradman had one of his typical good games, which is becoming pretty commonplace,” said Mandozzi, noting Bradman had 28 points, four steals and six rebounds. He added that the senior received his first college offer recently as well.
Delgado went 4-for-4 on 3-pointers and 10 different players scored in the game, according to the coach.
Mandozzi said the strategy was to speed up the tempo and get Colonial to turn the ball over, which is how it played out.
“We had a bunch of guys with high steal totals,” said Mandozzi, who added his team collectively had “some 20 steals.”
The coach credited Holmes with a couple of those steals and assists as well as six points and 10 rebounds on the night. Menendez added seven steals, eight assists and two points.