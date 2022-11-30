PLANTATION KEY — After winning the Monroe County title a season ago, the Coral Shores High School boys basketball team is back and wanting more, especially since coach Jarrod Mandozzi, who is entering his sixth season with the program, has had four of the projected Hurricanes’ starting five in the gym for a majority of the offseason focusing on improving their craft.
“Our starting five is definitely as strong as we’ve had across the board,” Mandozzi said. “It just happened that four of our starters for this season aren’t fall sport guys, so, outside of Isaac Holmes whose ability speaks for itself as the returning Monroe County Player of the Year, they’ve all been focusing on getting ready for the season.”
As for Holmes, the Hurricanes coach said he expects the junior to be just fine without the extra reps as he works his way back into basketball shape coming off a successful football season.
In addition to Holmes, the Hurricanes also return All-County players in junior point guard Isaac Rivera and 6-foot-4 senior sharp-shooter Allen Perez.
“Isaac Rivera really looked sharp to start the preseason, and he’s just really in tune with what we do,” Mandozzi said. “Allen Perez is in the best shape he’s ever been in, and he looks ready to go. I wouldn’t be surprised if any of these guys challenged for our team MVP.”
The Hurricanes coach also added two projected starters, senior captains Eddy Espinosa and Matt St. Aubin, into the potential team MVP mix this season as he believes they could prove to be every bit as good as the returning All-County teammates.
“Eddy and Matt, like many of our guys, put in a ton of work in the offseason, and it shows in what they’re doing,” Mandozzi said. “They were both great for us last season, but both came in like completely different guys. The game seems to have slowed down for Eddy in a good way with his outside shot and decision-making getting a lot better while he continues to do all the little things that he did well last season.
“Matt’s confidence and aggressiveness are at a different level than they were last season. He was a big part of what we did last year, but he’s playing with more confidence and aggressiveness. We’ve got size and strength. We’ve got shooting, playmaking. We have the makings of a pretty versatile starting five, if we can avoid injury and off-court challenges.”
Perez, Espinosa and St. Aubin anchored what Mandozzi considered to be a “tremendous bench” last season but are now a part of the starting five, leaving less uncertainty in those roles entering the 2022-23 campaign, but the coach is expecting 6-foot-5 280-pound senior transfer Johnny Holly to play major minutes as well as senior classmate Connor Gilbert, junior Artorious “AJ” Johnson and sophomores Ayden Lane and AJ Putetti.
“They have all shown potential to fill out the rotation,” said Mandozzi, adding senior Pedro Perez, junior Keegan Fish, sophomore Trevor Court and freshman Donavan Thiery could potentially play big roles down the stretch for the Hurricanes.
This season that will include a holiday tournament in Orlando, which Mandozzi requested the tougher side of the bracket for his team, along with playing out-of-state teams from Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Washington and Massachusetts.
“We have a really aggressive schedule this season to match our expectations,” he said. “I’d always rather play up in schedule regardless of the end of the season record if it makes us better. Of course, we’ll always play some of the traditional teams we have relationships with, but we’re also going to look to always add games that challenge us to make us better long term.”
After getting a taste of the county crown a season ago, the Hurricanes would like to reclaim those honors again this season, while at the same time focusing on a potential FHSAA postseason push, which means going through state powerhouses Palmer Trinity and Riviera Prep during the District 16-3A tournament. But that’s a feat Mandozzi believes his team can take on with the core of the program returning.