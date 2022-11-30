PLANTATION KEY — After winning the Monroe County title a season ago, the Coral Shores High School boys basketball team is back and wanting more, especially since coach Jarrod Mandozzi, who is entering his sixth season with the program, has had four of the projected Hurricanes’ starting five in the gym for a majority of the offseason focusing on improving their craft.

“Our starting five is definitely as strong as we’ve had across the board,” Mandozzi said. “It just happened that four of our starters for this season aren’t fall sport guys, so, outside of Isaac Holmes whose ability speaks for itself as the returning Monroe County Player of the Year, they’ve all been focusing on getting ready for the season.”

