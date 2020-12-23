PLANTATION KEY — In one of their strongest showings of the season, the Key West High School girls soccer team traveled the Upper Keys last Thursday and shut out Coral Shores, 5-0.
“We moved the ball very well. It was the best movement we’ve had so far this year,” Lady Conchs coach Justin Martin said.
He said the center/mid-fielder switched the ball well and the fullbacks were able to get forward and keep the ball on Coral Shores’ end of the field. This created a lot of opportunities for his squad, he said.
Martin had high praise for everyone individually and said they played extremely well as a team.
Martin said the pivotal moment of the game was when Addison Sessoms scored the first goal for Key West, as the team was able to build on that from there. Sessoms finished the day with two goals.
Key West added three more goals from Emily Gould, Nikole Tomita and Alena Garcia, respectively. Garcia’s goal — her first of the season — came on on a free kick.
Isabel Walterson and Mercedes Petro had assists.
Coral Shores coach Cathy Gwilliam said her team was down four starters due to injury, but pointed out that Ali Adler played well at the midfield position.
Goalie Kirsten Malloggi also had “some incredible saves,” according to Gwilliam.
The win put Key West at 2-1-2. Coral Shores (3-4-2) will play their next game on Jan. 6 at Homestead.