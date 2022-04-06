MARATHON — Team scores were not kept last week during the Keys Invitational hosted by the Marathon High School track and field team as it was an unlimited event, meaning there were no maximum number of entries per team, which could otherwise give an advantage to bigger schools.
Instead, last Wednesday’s event, which featured Marathon, Key West, Coral Shores, Keys Gate and Archimedean, rewarded individual performances, which the three Monroe County teams excelled at, winning 32 of the 34 events contested.
Key West claimed first in 15 of those events, from 11 different athletes and three relays. The only Conch to claim two first-place finishes was Abigail Cowan in the long jump and triple jump.
Other winners for Key West were Smondy Joseph in the 200-meter dash, Clerf Alexandre in the high jump, Brock Perkins in the pole vault, Jack Molder in the long jump and James Reynolds in the javelin. The Lady Conchs winners were Dazmine Jenkins in the 200, Naima Thomas in the 400, Peyton Dorr in the shot put, Charlotte Berube-Grey in the 100 hurdles and Mary Parks in the 300 hurdles.
Marathon took 11 first-place honors from eight athletes, as Pedro Zapata and Rilynn Richards swept the 800- and 1,600-meter runs on the boys and girls side,
Nicole Merryman won the shot put and javelin, Ava Merryman took the pole vault, Aaron Dalton won the 300 hurdles, Kayesha Christian was No. 1 in the 100 dash, Rain Banks won the 3,200 run and Justice Lee Isom was tops in discus.
Coral Shores’ Chris Cooper won the 100-meter dash, Ethan Marguet won the 400 dash and triple jump, and Xayver Arrington won the shot put and discus.
Dolphins coach Jim Murphy said the next home event, set for Friday, April 8, will be an even bigger measuring stick for the county programs as Hebrew Academy, Sheridan Hills, Riviera Prep, Champagnat, Somerset Silver Palms, Palmer Trinity True North and Horeb Christian will be joining Marathon, Key West and Coral Shores, during which each athlete will be limited to four events with only four entries per team in each event.
“(We) will have a lot more competition with so many teams coming down,” Murphy said. “That could be our final meet, or we have a week after that to get something in, but then districts start in the third week of April.”