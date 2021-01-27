PLANTATION KEY — It was senior night for the Coral Shores High School girls soccer team as one of those seniors, Emma Kost, racked up a hat trick in route to a 5-0 win against Marathon.
“They all stepped up and played a fabulous game,” said Lady Canes coach Cathy Gwilliam, noting she made sure her seniors got to play the entire match.
Kost started the scoring at the onset of the contest, netting the first of her three goals just three and a half minutes into the action, assisted by Lilla Adrian.
Six minutes later, it was Kost again, but this time on a break-away goal where Allie Adler fed her the ball from the back. Adler added an unassisted goal of her own, and right before the half, Kost struck for the third time, this time featuring Edy Kemmer on the assist.
Returning to the field after the half, Jane Kery added the fifth and final goal of the night for the Lady Canes, which had ricochetted off Adler.
The coach said it was one of the best games the Lady Canes have played and was quick to point out it was nice to see her seniors with goals and assists.
“We were spot-on with the passes. We were doing the give-and-go’s like we’ve been practicing. They were doing exactly what I expected them to do,” Gwilliam said. “They played as one unit and completed our passes. It didn’t look like a kickball game. They were looking for the player, making the connection, passing it and making plays we were working on all week and they connected those dots and it showed.”