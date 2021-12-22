PLANTATION KEY — Even before the season began, Coral Shores High School girls basketball coach Pat Meyers figured the first half of the schedule would challenge his squad. So he was pleased to see the Lady Canes to go into the winter break with a 47-44 victory against Westminster Christian on Thursday, Dec. 16, which brings their record back to even.
“That was kind of the gauntlet of the schedule, so to go 5-5 before the break is great momentum for the girls,” Meyers said. “Any time you can beat a team like Westminster, who is now a district opponent this year, that’s something to build upon.”
The coach credited the play of Lady Canes center Kylie Deckard, who collected her second straight double-double of 12 points and 17 rebounds to go along with five blocks. Likewise, senior classmate Bekky Valenzuela had team-highs in her double-double of 22 points and 22 rebounds, and added five steals and five assists.
“They were absolutely phenomenal,” Meyers said about both seniors. “Just the couple of games ago, Kylie started to find her offense and she is really clicking on all cylinders, which is great.”
They were two of the four total point scorers for Coral Shores, as Kailee Reinoso had nine points and Brooke Mandozzi added four points and six rebounds.
The Lady Canes needed every one of those points as the Lady Warriors took a three-point advantage, 15-12, into the second quarter. But Coral Shores made a run before halftime to go in front 29-25 at the break.
Westminster cut back into that lead following the intermission, actually taking a five-point advantage, before the Coral Shores defense clamped down to allow just 10 points for the remainder of the game to close out the three-point victory.
“We really showed up in that fourth quarter, obviously,” Meyers said. “But it was just another close game for us this season, and as I told the girls afterwards, we could easily be 8-2. But, on the other hand, if they weren’t fighting so hard we could be 0-10, honestly. So I feel we are playing really good basketball.”
After facing its toughest part of the schedule, Meyers is planning on giving his players a week off before returning to practice in preparation for a three-game home stand in as many days starting on Jan. 4 against Florida Christian.
“We have had a tough stretch to start, so this is a good way to go out,” Meyers said. “I think we will be better prepared for what’s to come now.”