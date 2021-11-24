PLANTATION KEY — After surrendering a four-point advantage at the end of regulation during the season opener, the Coral Shores High School girls basketball team nearly squandered another seven-point lead in double overtime at home against St. Brendan on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
But the third time to close out a game would be the charm for the Lady Canes as a missed free throw and deflected pass made the difference in a 48-47 victory for Coral Shores.
“It was a heck of a way to start the season,” Coral Shores coach Pat Meyers said. “St. Brendan plays a tough man-to-man defense and are not going to give anything easy. For the first game for both teams, it was a little sloppy to start, but really turned out to be a great game for both teams.”
As a team, with four members of the roster also part of the Coral Shores volleyball squad, the Lady Canes have had fewer than 10 practices together leading into the season-opener, which showed in the low-scoring affair.
Coal Shores took a 15-13 lead at halftime, as neither team scored more than eight points in either first-half quarter, but both nearly doubled the output in the third, with the Lady Canes extending their lead to 28-24 entering the fourth.
“We’d get up by five and they’d hit a 3 and then a couple more baskets to go in front, and we then would come back,” Meyers said.
In the fourth, the Lady Canes were held to just four points, while the Sabres netted eight to send the game into overtime.
After both teams netted seven point in the first extra period, Coal Shores scored the first seven of the second OT only to have the Sabres knock down a 3-pointer and drop in a bucket to cut the lead to two. On their next possession, they were fouled by the Lady Canes.
“They were in the bonus at that point but made only one of two free throws,” Meyers said.
Still, with 10 seconds remaining on the clock, Coral Shores needed to make one final play to secure the win, but instead turned over the ball again.
On the ensuing inbounds pass, the Lady Canes got a finger on the ball, which negated any chance the Sabres could get a good look for a potential game-winning shot and securing the overtime win for Coral Shores.
Leading the way with a triple-double was Coral Shores senior Bekky Valenzuela, who had 16 points, 15 rebounds and 10 steals.
“She is really taking to that role as our No. 1,” Meyers said.
Adding 13 points in the win was Kailee Reinoso. Brooke Mandozzi added nine points, while Jenna Castillo contributed eight points.
Kylie Deckard scored only two points, but was big on defense with 15 rebounds and six blocks.
“She did a real good job filling in the role down low with the boards and big blocks,” Meyers said.