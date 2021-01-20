MIAMI — Only once this season has the Coral Shores High School girls basketball team lost back-to-back games, and it came in an overtime defeat by Key West followed by a 20-point thumping from Palmer Trinity, both at home.
While the Lady Canes must wait until the District 16-4A tournament to potentially avenge their loss to Key West, they were able to bounce back in a big way against Palmer Trinity last Wednesday night with a 51-46 victory in Miami.
“It’s a huge win for the program and a huge win for the seniors (Lucia) Rodriguez and (Riley) Dobson,” Coral Shores coach Pat Meyers said. “We haven’t beat them in two years. I was just so happy for them.”
The senior defending co-player of the year duo came up big, as Rodriguez led the way with 23 points and six assists.
“Palmer played her tight in man-to-man and tried to trap her at times, and she just had her best overall game offensively and defensively,” Meyers said about Rodriguez. “She dished the ball really well when she had to and just overall had a great game.”
As usual, Dobson was there to clean up on the boards, as she added to her career double-double total with 17 rebounds and 11 points.
“She had a great night,” Meyers said about Dobson. “She controlled the offensive and defensive boards. Palmer has a good center and we held her down to nine points. Dobson out-rebounded her and outscored her and beat her in all aspects of the game.”
The dynamic duo was aided for the second straight game by sophomore sharpshooter Kailee Reinoso, who contributed six points on a pair of 3-pointers.
“Just like in the St. Brendan game, she is starting to get hot,” Meyers said about Reinoso.
Despite not scoring through the first three quarters, Bekky Valenzuela finished the game with five points, scoring when it mattered most, Meyers said.
“Bekky didn’t necessarily score a lot, but she was a huge factor in the game,” he said. “She really came through.”
The coach also noted Brooke Mandozzi had a big second half and scored six points in the third quarter.
The win against Palmer matches a season-best three-game win streak for Coral Shores (7-4 overall).
“Palmer is a really good team,” Meyers said. “They beat us by 20 at home, so to go in there and beat them by six just a few weeks later, I can’t say enough about the girls and their accomplishments.”