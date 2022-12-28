MARATHON — In what was a game of contrasting styles — the Lady Fins paced by their guards, while the injury-riddled Lady Canes squad looked to their forwards — the Marathon High School girls basketball team presented Coral Shores with too many challenges as the home squad took an early advantage they never relinquished for a 54-38 victory on Thursday, Dec. 17.
“We knew this would be a tough game with the combination of Marathon being good, us being on the road, our youth and us missing a number of our girls,” Coral Shores coach Jarrod Mandozzi said. “But our girls have been resilient all season and have really impressed me in so many ways, so I was excited to see how we handled it .These are the games that are fun. We had to throw a few of our girls into some different spots outside of their comfort zone to date and I was super proud of them.”
In fact, the Lady Canes were forced to make a swap just minutes into the contest as starting point guard Makala Hahn suffered a non-contact injury in pregame warmups, resulting in Lea Castellanos taking over the ball-handling responsibilities. Marathon took a 16-8 lead in the first quarter led by Elana Eubank, who had 10 of her team-high 17 points in the quarter. The Lady Fins extended their advantage in the second from the free throw line, as the young Coral Shores squad surrendered 17 trips to the charity stripe in the quarter and 21 times in the half.
“In the first half, we missed a ton of layups and I thought we played tight,” Mandozzi said. “We committed so many fouls. That’s by far our high total for a half and a quarter this year. So we got behind early. But I told our girls at halftime that the game was a lot closer than it felt, and if we had made even a quarter of our layups and didn’t put them on the line 21 times in the first half, we would be right in the game. And if we just fixed those things and a few other things in the second half, we could work our way back into the game.”
In the second half, Coral Shores adjusted to some of the challenges, sending the Lady Fins to the line just six times in the final two quarters. Still, Lady Fins senior guard Abrianna Marshall added eight of her 14 points in the second half to keep her squad in front.
“First of all, we knew Marathon was a heck of a team this season,” Mandozzi said. “Their guards are as good of a tandem as we’ve seen this year. I’ve admired [Eubank] and [Marshall] their whole careers. They’re strong players and they’re fun to watch.”
Coral Shores countered with junior Brooke Mandozzi tallying a double-double, scoring 18 of her game-high 22 points in the second half to go along with 12 rebounds and seven steals. Grace Leffler dropped in four of her eight points in the paint, Linsy Castillo had 10 rebounds and two points and Castillo had four points, four assists and three steals.
“Grace Leffler and Lea Castellanos played in different positions than they normally do for much of the night and responded well. I think Brooke’s season high for minutes this year was 18 because we’ve either had a big lead and wanted to get some other girls experience or the LaSalle game where she left with a concussion,” Mandozzi said. “Tonight, we needed her to go and she kept grinding for 29 minutes or so and really stepped up big. Lisny Cedillo had another strong game for us. She’s really developing into a huge part of what we do. She had double-digit rebounds again. Her overall contribution doesn’t always jump out in the stat sheet, but if you know basketball you can see how impactful she is on our games.”
Despite the loss, the Coral Shores coach said he was still “pleased with a number of things,” which now can be worked on during the holiday hiatus until they meet Marathon again on Jan. 6, this time in the Upper Keys.
“How we responded in the second half was great,” Mandozzi said. “The growth that some of our girls continue to show is great and is going to go a long way for us. We had a number of girls playing different positions than they’ve played all season, and this was the most minutes that any of the girls played because our bench was just so depleted. We looked up the court and moved the ball so much better in the second half, and we were more aggressive shooting the ball in the half.”