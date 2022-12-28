MARATHON — In what was a game of contrasting styles — the Lady Fins paced by their guards, while the injury-riddled Lady Canes squad looked to their forwards — the Marathon High School girls basketball team presented Coral Shores with too many challenges as the home squad took an early advantage they never relinquished for a 54-38 victory on Thursday, Dec. 17.

“We knew this would be a tough game with the combination of Marathon being good, us being on the road, our youth and us missing a number of our girls,” Coral Shores coach Jarrod Mandozzi said. “But our girls have been resilient all season and have really impressed me in so many ways, so I was excited to see how we handled it .These are the games that are fun. We had to throw a few of our girls into some different spots outside of their comfort zone to date and I was super proud of them.”