MONROE COUNTY — Two seasons ago the Coral Shores High School girls weightlifting team thought they had claimed their first District 16-4A crown, only on second count to have the trophy taken away and handed to Monroe County rival Marathon, which followed with another district championship the following year.
After two years of waiting to truly celebrate, the Lady Canes finally got their moment as 21 of the 22 Coral Shores lifters garnered a berth into the Region 4-1A Finals, propelling Coral Shores to its first district championship in the sport.
“It feels great,” Coral Shores coach Erin Hamilton said. “That was the most we’ve had qualify or even attend (districts). It was our biggest team this year, so we were really able to fill up our slots and have almost two in each weight class.”
Hamilton said it was also the talent of the team that finally pushed the Lady Canes over the top, as Coral Shores pulled away to the title with 77 points to Marathon’s 59. The Lady Fins were the district runner-up, just edging out Doctors Charter (56 points).
The Lady Canes were led by returning state qualifier Annavera Peixoto, as well as McKenna Stockton, who won first in her weight class in both traditional and snatch.
“Every meet is a separate event, and we know there can be a scratch, so with the top three coming in so close, it was still a nail-biter,” Hamilton said about the district meet. “We just had to make sure our girls made the lifts. But we have an amazing group of seniors and a really talented group of freshmen, who are some of the best lifters I have seen. I’m excited we will have a good four years to come.”
Despite not being able to complete the three-peat, Marathon still had four first-place finishers as Rylan Chapa was both the traditional — the clean and jerk along with bench press — as well as the new snatch champion at 101, with Ali Brabenec placing second in the traditional at the same weight class. Kayla Sipe at 110, Clare Merryman at 119 and cousin Nicole Merryman at 154 all claimed firsts in the traditional format.
“Sad to lose the title, but No. 2 is not terrible,” said Marathon coach Jesse Schubert, also noting Sarah Kratzert fought through a bout with COVID to get second at 153 and Yasmary Santos was also second in unlimited as 16 of 17 Lady Fins will advance to regionals.
The top finishers at the Region 4-1A will receive an automatic bid to the state finals, with the next top 15 from eight weight classes also garnering an at-large berth.
Hamilton believes the Lady Canes have a chance to claim the region title.
“If they can make the top 4 at regionals, there’s a really good chance they can move on,” Hamilton said.
“I joke around with the girls about it, but at least if we get in the top 3 at regionals, I will feel we are successful,” she added. “But I honestly don’t know because I haven’t seen any of the results from the other districts yet. I know we have a good group of girls.”