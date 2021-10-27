The Coral Shores Volleyball team celebrates with the District 16-3A trophy after winning the title with a 3-0 (25-9, 25-10, 25-7) victory against Somerset Silver Palms on Thursday, Oct. 21, on Plantation Key.
Coral Shores coach Kathy Ets-Hokin, right, and her daughter and Lady ‘Canes setter Camryn Ets-Hokin hold the District 16-3A trophy after beating Somerset 3-0 (25-9, 25-10, 25-7) on Thursday, Oct. 21.
PLANTATION KEY — Entering the District 16-3A Championship match, Coral Shores High School volleyball coach Kathy Ets-Hokin asked her players to do three things: play hard, play smart, play together.
“I told them no mercy in this one. I don’t care if you feel bad, play hard the entire time,” Ets-Hokin said. “They did it.”
Coral Shores did not just win, they dominated, allowing Somerset Silver Palms to score a combined 26 points through three games, as the Lady Canes rolled to the District 16-3A title with a 3-0 victory (25-9, 25-10, 25-7).
“(Athletic Director) Rich Russell said it’s been decades since the last time we won a district championship, and I can’t remember if we have ever won, because I don’t see any banners in the gym that say we have won,” said Ets-Hokin, who has been at Coral Shores for 21 years as a teacher and coach. “At the end, it got a little emotional. On the 25th point of the third game, I broke down crying.”
The Lady Canes coach said that during the pregame, watching the Stallions warm up, she knew her girls should be favored to win to title and, in fact, were never truly tested in the match.
“I was watching them and knew they were scrappy, but not a conventional volleyball team,” Ets-Hokin said. “So I told the girls they had to be on alert at all times, and they got us a few times, but we figured it out.”
With 25 points on her serves with five aces, as well as 14 assists and 10 digs, Camryn Ets-Hokin once again paced the win for the Lady Canes, while fellow setter Bekky Valenzuela contributed 19 assists and seven digs. Their main targets on the sets were Lady Canes middle hitters Zoe Myers, who had 16 kills, and Kate Johnson, who put away 10 kills.
The coach also credited the play of Brooke Mandozzi, with 10 receptions, and Kailee Reinoso, with six receptions, to getting the plays started.
“Every single player did great,” Ets-Hokin said. “We played great at the net with our blocks and hits and knew where to put the ball. They had decent diggers, but not good enough to figure out our middles. They didn’t have any good hitters or blockers, and going against our middle hitters, you have to have a blocker.”
The district title advances the Lady Canes to the FHSAA State Tournament. Coral Shores was to host the opening round of the Region 4-3A tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 26, against the District 15-3A runner-up.
“They deserve it. They were phenomenal,” Ets-Hokin said. “I was so proud of them.”