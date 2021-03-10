MIAMI — For the first time this season, the Coral Shores High School track and field team took part in a meet that featured teams from outside of Monroe County, participating in the Spartan Relays on Friday, Feb. 26, at the Southridge Park Track, and the Hurricanes had a pair of medalists in the highly contested meet.
Those top finishers were Riley Dobson, who was sixth in the shot put, and the 4x100 girls relay team of Terran Clayton, Lucia Rodriguez, Alexis Terry and Maya Gadea, who were third overall.
Dobson heaved her shot put 33 feet, 10.25 inches, which was 4 feet shy of the meet winner. She also came in 11th in the discus with a toss of 83 feet, 1 inch. The 4x100 relay clocked a time of 52.96 seconds to hold off Miami Edison by four-tenths of a second to claim the medal.
Rodriguez was also 13th in the 100-meter dash and 19th in the 200, while teammates Alison Woltanski raced to a 15th and 19th in the hurdles, Lilly Trumbul took 24th in the 400 and 26th in the 800, and Ellie Snodgrass was 27th in the 1,600 and 32nd in the 800.
The top finisher for the Coral Shores boys was Orlando Pera, who was 12th in the 100-meter hurdles and 18th in the 300 hurdles. Chris Cooper was 18th in the 100 and 22nd in the 200, followed by Javier Hernandez in both races, who was 29th and 23rd, respectively. Simon Gutierrez was 16th in the 3,200-meter run and was 31st in the 1,600 — just in front of teammate Rault Maska, who was 37th in the 1,600 and 33rd in the 800. Aaron Anstett took 15th in the discus.
After opening the season with meets at Key West and Marathon, Coral Shores will close out its season with four straight at home, starting Tuesday, March 9, hosting Barbara Goleman.