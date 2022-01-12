MIAMI — The week prior to the conclusion of the winter break, the Coral Shores High School girls basketball team made sure to be back in the gym for five practices, which allowed the Lady Canes to pick back up where they left off and extend their win streak to four straight with a 64-22 victory on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Florida Christian.
“At no point was it really close,” Lady Canes coach Pat Meyers said. “We knew the second half of the schedule was going to be a bit easier, so this shows the girls are responding well by coming out and doing what they had to do.”
That started with Lady Canes senior Bekky Valenzuela, who netted a career-high 31 points to single-handedly outscore the Lady Patriots while also collecting a double-double with 10 rebounds.
“Her previous best was 26. She played amazing,” Meyers said. “She’s just playing phenomenal, dominating on offense and in her rebounding.”
Valenzuela also made sure to get her teammates in the mix, adding six assists as senior classmate Kylie Deckard also had a double-double with a career-high 15 points and 13 rebounds.
“The last four games we have played, she has gotten career high in points and well as a double-double,” Meyers said about Deckard. “She’s playing really well offensively.”
In total, Coral Shores had seven players add points to the boxscore — Desi Brito contributed six points, Grace Lefler and Mikayla Han each scored four points, and Brooke Mandozzi and Kailee Reinoso each had two — which the coach credited to the practices leading up to the game.
“We averaged eight to nine girls at the practices, which was encouraging to see,” said Meyers.
The victory not only extended Coral Shores’ win streak to four straight, but vaulted the Lady Canes (6-5 overall) to a winning record for the first time this season.
“We had some goals in mind this season, to win 10 games and be county champs, which we can do when we play Key West again,” said Meyers, whose team will face the Lady Conchs on Wednesday, Jan. 12.