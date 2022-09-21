PLANTATION KEY — Entering her first regular-season match against Monroe County rival Key West High School, Coral Shores High volleyball coach Sam Ovalle admitted she was nervous about the potential outcome.

“We had a few practices that were concerning and I knew if we came to play the same way, we would have a long day, and it definitely happened,” said Ovalle, whose team was defeated 3-0 (25-14, 25-9, 25-14) on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at home. “We never really got into what we wanted to do right from the start, and we have to learn that if we want to compete with quality teams. We have to want it more and we have to execute better.”

