PLANTATION KEY — Entering her first regular-season match against Monroe County rival Key West High School, Coral Shores High volleyball coach Sam Ovalle admitted she was nervous about the potential outcome.
“We had a few practices that were concerning and I knew if we came to play the same way, we would have a long day, and it definitely happened,” said Ovalle, whose team was defeated 3-0 (25-14, 25-9, 25-14) on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at home. “We never really got into what we wanted to do right from the start, and we have to learn that if we want to compete with quality teams. We have to want it more and we have to execute better.”
Coral Shores was led by LeAnn Quick who had four kills.
The Lady Conchs, meanwhile, had 13 kills from senior leader Sam Ventimiglia, seven from Elsue Warwick and six from Annie Scepkova, all set up by 23 assists from senior Vicky Pavlik, who made her return to the court after being away for a week with an illness.
“At the same time, I have to give Key West credit. They’re a well-coached team and they were hungry,” Ovalle said. “We know they’ve had a tough start to the season with some injuries and playing tough competition. They came out and really wanted this one and it showed.”
The victory was much needed for the Lady Conchs, whose only two wins this season are against their county rivals, as Key West struggled with five losses during the recent Jensen Beach tournament.