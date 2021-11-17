MIAMI — “We are back,” Coral Shores girls soccer coach Cathy Gwilliam said following her team’s 7-1 victory against Riviera Prep on Tuesday, Nov. 10.
It took a bit for the Lady Canes to find their rhythm after going up 1-0 and allowing the Bulldogs to score an early equalizer, but with the match knotted at 1, Coral Shores took control.
“They just found themselves and were unstoppable after that, making all their connections,” Gwilliam said. “I didn’t expect it to happen, it just did tonight when they put it together in the second and third quarters, and it rolled from there.”
The scoring started for Coral Shores a minute and 45 seconds in the match on a goal by Jane Kerry, assisted by Sam Martinez, but Riviera responded with a goal at the six-minute mark.
“We were still shaking off the cobwebs at that point,” Gwilliam said.
It took another 10 minutes but the Lady Canes opened the lead at the 15-minute mark when Ivy Hill rippled the back of the twine, assisted by Delany Donnelley, for a 2-1 lead at the intermission.
Something clicked at halftime for Coral Shores as after the break they scored five unanswered goals — the first two from Martinez, assisted by Joey Eysenbach and Kerry, followed by Kinsley Catarineau, assisted by Martinez. Mackenzie Hupka walked the next score into the net at the 59-minute mark, assisted by Gaby Smith.
“They needed a strong win like this to prove to themselves what they have as a team,” Gwilliam said.